Babie, la diosa fitness que arrasa internet
Jojo Babie es una modelo de origen californiano con raíces asiática que siempre soñó con ser famosa y ahora la realidad la desborda. Cuenta con más de 7 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
Diez Diez Hace 6/11/2017 2:22:00 AM
I've been giving myself more free time to do the things that I LOVE ..like going on walks with my pup Rocky! (TEAM HUSKY ) Some days I would be so busy, I wouldn't have time to walk him ..but I'm a better mommy this month so he's happy! - It's been an AMAZING few months ����!! Being a part of @1stPhorm is more than a group ..it's a FAMILY! We support each other at our lowest points and WIN together ���� �� It’s easy to lose focus of our end-goal, especially when something unexpected is thrown our way. Despite any obstacles, it’s important to keep your passion alive ���� Surround yourself with people with the same mission as you. ⬆️ Putting yourself in that environment will force you to level up and achieve what you thought was not possible! @1stPhorm #iam1stphorm
...MORE FACTS ABOUT ME 14. I'm a Scorpio ��♏️ 15. I will put a song I like on repeat til I get sick of it. ( could be for days ) 16. My favorite flowers are orchids 17. I believe in UFOs ( I don't care if you think I'm crazy ) 18. I hate the snow ❄️ and the rain 19. I check if the door is locked atleast 3xs before I leave the house 20. I love shoes more than clothes 21. I'm a spiritual person ���� 22. I love scary movies bt can only watch them during the day 23. I like my eggs scrambled ( with SRIRACHA! )