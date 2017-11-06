Diosa Diez

Babie, la diosa fitness que arrasa internet

Jojo Babie es una modelo de origen californiano con raíces asiática que siempre soñó con ser famosa y ahora la realidad la desborda. Cuenta con más de 7 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

V I E W S  - Nobody gets to live life backwards. Look ahead, that is where your future lies ��

Una publicación compartida de J O J O ✨ B A B i E (@jojo_babie)

 

I've been giving myself more free time to do the things that I LOVE ..like going on walks with my pup Rocky! (TEAM HUSKY ) Some days I would be so busy, I wouldn't have time to walk him ..but I'm a better mommy this month so he's happy! - It's been an AMAZING few months ����!! Being a part of @1stPhorm is more than a group ..it's a FAMILY! We support each other at our lowest points and WIN together ���� �� It’s easy to lose focus of our end-goal, especially when something unexpected is thrown our way. Despite any obstacles, it’s important to keep your passion alive ���� Surround yourself with people with the same mission as you. ⬆️ Putting yourself in that environment will force you to level up and achieve what you thought was not possible!  @1stPhorm #iam1stphorm

Una publicación compartida de J O J O ✨ B A B i E (@jojo_babie)

 

Una publicación compartida de J O J O ✨ B A B i E (@jojo_babie)

