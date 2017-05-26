Eventos
Concierto - Fraternización
Parlana - Santa Cruz Language Exchange #113
El Deber Hace 5/31/2017 12:00:00 AM
Te gusta VIAJAR conocer EXTRANJEROS y escuchar MUSICA EN VIVO ¿?¿?
PARLANA!!! todos los MARTES en Santa Cruz
Evento Itinerante de intercambio de idioma + Live Music!!
Come to meet new people and practice languages
You are ALL invited to the Parlana Language Exchange Meeting #113
Parlana is a language exchange program to meet people from all over the world during your Bolivian experience. This multicultural, multi-faceted, cultural and artistic event is for everyone that wants to learn new languages through human interaction, music and social networking.
Music By:
(((((((((((((( ★ Motacú ★ )))))))))))))
Los esperamos en La Vinotek
TENEMOS UNA NOVEDAD ESTE MARTES
¡ Uberr te lleva al Parlana!
Descarga la app aqui: https://goo.gl/eOmpSy
Ingresa a Pago > Agregar un promo code > Ingresa: MARTESDEPARLANA y obtén 15Bs de descuento en tus 2 primeros viajes.
-- Come to pick your country's flag and join Parlana-------
(((((((((((((((( ★ NOCHE SKA + REGGAE ★)))))))))))))))))))
>> The picture with most likes wins a Bottle of ....... <<
(((((((((((((((((((((( ★PARLANA NEWS★ )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Every tuesday at Parlana from 8.00pm till 10pm the Parlana Facilitator will lead Language Tables of different languages from all over the world. Come to meet new people and practice languages with our native facilitators.
Visit our web site
www.parlana.org