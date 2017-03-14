Sociales
SOCIALES
Nike crea un hiyab para las atletas musulmanas y las redes los critican
El Nike Pro Hiyab fue diseñado y probado por dos atletas musulmanas, la patinadora Zahra Lari y la levantadora de peso Amna Al Haddad, cuyas cuentas en las redes sociales se llenaron de críticas
El Deber Hace 3/14/2017 3:28:00 PM
Nike anunció la creación de un hiyab de competición para las atletas musulmanas. Aunque el producto no estará en el mercado hasta el año que viene, el video que adelanta su salida ya se hizo viral. Para muchas mujeres se trata de un avance casi revolucionario, que va a facilitar su participación en el deporte, pero otras personas llenaron de críticas las redes sociales.
El Nike Pro Hiyab fue diseñado y probado por dos importantes deportistas, la patinadora Zahra Lari y la levantadora de peso Amna Al Haddad, cuyas cuentas en las redes sociales estallaron con los comentarios. "¿Cómo creen que usar eso le dará poder a la mujer?", preguntó una usuaria en Instagram, "Nike, con su hiyab de competición. Supongo que el cinturón de castidad reglamentario estará al caer", ha escrito otro usario en Twitter. "Nike contesta a Trump así: diseña una nueva imagen de su marca con hiyab. ¿Es esto defender el feminismo?", cuestionó otra.
"Soy consciente de que hay una gran cantidad de reacciones muy diferentes sobre por qué Nike ha decidido crear este producto ahora. Muchas mujeres expresaron la necesidad de usarlo y muchas atletas profesionales lucharon por competir con un pañuelo en la cabeza para tener condiciones de igualdad. Hicimos algo grande y que no podía ser ignorado",escribió Amna.
Can't believe this is finally here!! I'm super super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab !! So proud to be part of this incredible journey ���� #nikewomen #girlpower #Repost @vivienneballa with @repostapp ・・・ New Nike 'Pro Hijab' campaign out today. Featuring Zahra Lari �� _____________ #nike #nikewomen #campaign #prohijab #hijab #justdoit _____________ ��: @viviennesballa
With the Nike Pro Hijab Launch, I do realize there is a lot of mixed reactions as to why Nike decided to create such a product “now.” __ From my perspective as a former athlete who competed in Hijab, in the past, the big brands didn’t see the need or market for it as it was not “popular” and it was unheard of to see women train, exercise and compete in hijab. __ It is a recent phenomenon where more women have expressed a need for it and more professional athletes have fought for rights to compete with a headscarf, and have an equal playing field. We made it big in the news, we couldn’t be ignored. __ As Muslim women, we have been vocal in the media about it – personally since 2011 – the big guys can’t help but notice us “the underdogs” and our impact in the sports industry and world. They know that we are here to stay and decided to join the party and create another “competitive” sport hijab in the market, which by the way, did exist in the market for few years now. __ As an innovative company, they will create products and they will meet market needs – whatever they may be. It is not dismissing any other hard work done in the past to develop sports hijabs, it’s just there is more competition in the market for modest clothing now. __ I support Muslim women with or without hijab, and how they dress is their choice. And with the Nike Sports Hijab, it surely will encourage a new generation of athletes to pursue sports professionally, and without us athletes who fought for this right and made it happen, Nike wouldn’t “just do it.” __ Ps. This is purely my opinion on the matter, not paid for or asked to be written. Much Love, -Amna