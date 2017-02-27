Sociales
Los chicos de Moonlight se convirtieron en modelos sexis de Calvin Klein
Después de que la cinta lograra el Óscar a mejor película, sus protagonistas se muestran como modelos de ropa interior. Mira las fotos
El Deber Hace 2/28/2017 5:00:00 AM
Mahershala Ali, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes y Alex Hibbert, quienes dieron vida a las diferentes etapas de Chiron, el protagonista de Moonlight, la mejor película de los Óscar, ilustraron la reciente campaña de la marca Calvin Klein Underwear.
Las imágenes fueron captadas por el fotógrafo Willy Vanderperre y Rhodes, un exvelocista antes de convertirse en actor, que deleitó a las chicas con la pose más provocativa.
Esta es la primera campaña de moda para los cuatro actores, y es también la primera campaña de ropa interior de celebridades presentada para la marca emblemática desde que Raf Simons se hizo cargo del puesto de director creativo. En la campaña aparece el nuevo logotipo de Calvin Klein.
Mira las fotos:
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was." ⠀ —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ⠀ “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ⠀ —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.
Star power: For nearly 20 years @MahershalaAli has toiled in television and film—or, as he put it, “working 16 years to be an overnight sensation." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me―dark inside and bright outside.” ⠀ ―12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.