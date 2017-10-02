Ellos van por los Grammy

Se viene la fiesta. El domingo, el Staples Center de Los Ángeles concentrará la atención del mundo porque allí será la quincuagésima novena edición de los Premios Grammy. En Bolivia se podrán ver todos los detalles a través de TNT que emitirá la alfombra roja, a las 19:00, y la entrega de galardones, a las 20:00.

Dale un vistazo a la lista de los nominados y a los videos. ¡Nos vemos el domingo!

Álbum del año

- 25 (Adele)

- Lemonade (Beyoncé)

- Purpose (Justin Bieber)

- Views (Drake)

- A sailor's guide to earth (Sturgill Simpson)

Grabación del año

- Hello (Adele)

- Formation (Beyoncé)

- 7 years (Lukas Graham)

- Work (Rihanna featuring Drake)

- Stressed out (twenty one pilots)

Canción del año (galardón para el compositor)

- Formation (Beyoncé)

- Hello (Adele)

- I took a pill in Ibiza (Mike Posner)

- Love yourself (Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran y Benjamin Levin)

- 7 years (Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard y Morten Ristorp)

Mejor artista revelación

- Kelsea Ballerini

​​

- The Chainsmokers

- Chance the Rapper

- Maren Morris

- Anderson Paak

Mejor actuación en solitario

- Hello (Adele)

- Hold Up (Beyoncé)

- Love Yourself (Justin Bieber)

- Piece by piece (Idol Version), de Kelly Clarkson

- Dangerous woman (Ariana Grande)

Mejor actuación en dúo o grupo

- Closer (The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey)

- 7 years (Lukas Graham)

- Work (Rihanna featuring Drake)

- Cheap thrills (Sia featuring Sean Paul)

- Stressed out (twenty one pilots)

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

- Cinema (Andrea Bocelli)

- Fallen angels (Bob Dylan)

- Stages live (Josh Groban)

- Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin (Willie Nelson)

- Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway (Barbra Streisand)

Mejor álbum vocal pop

- 25 (Adele)

- Purpose (Justin Bieber)

- Dangerous woman (Ariana Grande)

- Confident (Demi Lovato)

- This is acting (Sia)

Mejor álbum de dance/electrónica

- Skin (Flume)

- Electrónica 1: The time machine (Jean-Michel Jarre)

- Epoch (Tych)

- Bárbara Bárbara, we face a shining future (Underworld)

- Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII (Louie Vega)

Mejor álbum de rock

- California (Blink-182)

- Tell Me I'm Pretty (Cage the Elephant)

- Magma (Gojira)

- Death of a Bachelor (Panic! at the Disco)

- Weezer (Weezer)

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

- 22 A Million (Bon Ive)

- Blackstar (David Bowie)

- The Hope Six Demolition Project (PJ Harvey)

- Post Pop Depression (Iggy Pop)

- A Moon Shaped Pool (Radiohead)

​​​​​​​

Mejor álbum urbana contemporánea

- Lemonade (Beyonce)

- Ology (Gallant)

- We Are King (KING)

- Malibú (Anderson Paak)

- Anti (Rihanna)

Mejor álbum R&B

- In My Mind (BJ the Chicago Kid)

- Lalah Hathaway Live (Lalah Hathaway)

- Velvet Portraits (Terrace Martin)

- Healing Season (Mint Condition)

- Smoove Jonesn (Mya)

Mejor álbum de rap

- Coloring Book (Chance the Rapper)

- And the Anonymous Nobody (De La Soul)

- Major Key (DJ Khaled)

- Views (Drake)

- Blank Face LP (ScHoolboy Q)

- The Life of Pablo (Kanye West)

Mejor álbum de country

- Big Day In A Small Town (Brandy Clark)

- Full Circle (Loretta Lynn)

- Hero (Maren Morris)

- A Sailor's Guide to Earth (Sturgill Simpson)

- Ripcord (Keith Urban)

Mejor álbum jazz vocal

- Sound of Red (Rene Marie)

- Upward Spiral (Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling)

- Take Me to the Alley (Gregory Porter)

- Harlem On My Mind (Catherine Russell)

- The Sting Variations (The Tierney Sutton Band)

Mejor álbum jazz instrumental

- Book of Intuition (Kenny Barron Trio)

- Dr. Um (Peter Erskine)

- Sunday Night at the Vanguard (The Fred Hersch Trio)

- Nearness (Joshua Redman Brad Mehldau)

- Country for Old Men (John Scofield)

Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios audiovisuales

- Amy (Miles Ahead)

- Straight Outta Compton

- Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition)

- Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Productor del año

- Benny Blanco

- Greg Kurstin

- Max Martin

- Nineteen85

- Ricky Reed

Mejor video musical

- Formation (Beyoncé)

- River (Leon Bridges)

- Up&Up (Coldplay)

- Gosh (Jamie xx)

- Upside Down Inside Out (OK Go)

Mejor película musical

- I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (Steve Aoki)

- The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles)

- Lemonade (Beyoncé)

- The Music of Strangers (Yo-Yo Ma The Silk Road Ensemble)

- American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry (Various artists)

La Academia de la Grabación distingue hasta 84 categorías para sus premios Grammy, que van desde el mejor empaquetado hasta el mejor disco de poesía. La lista completa de nominados la podés consultar aquí.