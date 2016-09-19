Y la mejor serie de drama es... Juego de tronos

Noche de sorpresas. La considerada mejor producción de todos los tiempos, Juego de tronos, de la cadena HBO, se llevó el galardón a mejor serie de drama, pero The people vs. OJ Simpson obtuvo más estatuillas a lo largo de la noche. Veep fue mejor serie de comedia y Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) junto con Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) se alzaron como mejor actriz y actor de drama. A continuación algunas de las principales ganadoras.



Mejor serie dramática

The Americans

Better Call Saul

Downton Abbey

Juego de tronos (ganadora)

Homeland

House of Cards

Mr. Robot



Mejor comedia

Black-ish

Master of none

Modern Family

Sillicon Valley

Transparent

Kimmy Schmidt

Veep (ganadora)



Mejor miniserie

American Crime

Fargo

The Night Manager

American Crime Story (ganadora)

Roots



Mejor actor (drama)

Kyle Chandler - Bloodline

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot (ganador)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards



Mejor actriz (drama)

Claire Danes - Homeland

Viola Davis - Cómo defender a un asesino

Taraji P. Henson - Empire

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black (ganador)

Keri Russell - The Americans

Robin Wright - House of Cards



Mejor actor (comedia)

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Will Forte - Last Man on Earth

William H. Macy - Shameless

Thomas Middleditch - Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent (ganador)



Mejor actriz (comedia)

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (ganadora)

Laurie Metcalf - Getting On Tracee

Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Amy Schumer - Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie



Mejor actor de miniserie o pelicula

Cuba Gooding Jr. - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston - All the Way

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: La novia abominable

Idris Elba - Luther

Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (ganador)



Mejor actriz de miniserie

Sarah Paulson - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (ganadora)

Kirsten Dunst - Fargo

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Audra McDonald - Billie Holiday: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Lili Taylor - American Crime

Kerry Washington - Confirmation



Mejor actor de reparto en drama

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Peter Dinklage - Juego de Tronos

Kit Harington -Juego de Tronos

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

Ben Mendelsohn –Bloodline (ganador)

Jon Voight - Ray Donovan



Mejor actriz de reparto en drama

Emilia Clarke - Juego de Tronos

Lena Headey - Juego de Tronos

Dame Maggie Smith - Downton Abbey (ganadora)

Maura Tierney - The Affair

Maisie Williams - Juego de Tronos

Constance Zimmer - UnReal



Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Louie Anderson - Baskets (ganador)

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Tony Hale - Veep

Keegan-Michael Key - Key and Peele

Matt Walsh - Veep



Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Gaby Hoffmann - Transparent

Allison Janney - Mom

Judith Light - Transparent

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live (ganadora)

Niecy Nash - Getting On



Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película

Sterling K. Brown -The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (ganador)

Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager

Jesse Plemons - Fargo

David Schwimmer - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Travolta - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Bokeem Woodbine - Fargo



Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película

Kathy Bates - American Horror Story: Hotel

Olivia Colman - The Night Manager

Regina King - American Crime (ganadora)

Melissa Leo - All the Way

Sarah Paulson -American Horror Story: Hotel

Jean Smart - Fargo

