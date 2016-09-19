Escenas
Emmys 2016
Y la mejor serie de drama es... Juego de tronos
Los Emmys 2016 premiaron a las grandes producciones de la TV. Hubo sorpresas y mucho movimiento en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. Aquí las ganadoras
Hace 9/19/2016 3:22:52 AM
Noche de sorpresas. La considerada mejor producción de todos los tiempos, Juego de tronos, de la cadena HBO, se llevó el galardón a mejor serie de drama, pero The people vs. OJ Simpson obtuvo más estatuillas a lo largo de la noche. Veep fue mejor serie de comedia y Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) junto con Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) se alzaron como mejor actriz y actor de drama. A continuación algunas de las principales ganadoras.
Mejor serie dramática
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Juego de tronos (ganadora)
Homeland
House of Cards
Mr. Robot
Mejor comedia
Black-ish
Master of none
Modern Family
Sillicon Valley
Transparent
Kimmy Schmidt
Veep (ganadora)
Mejor miniserie
American Crime
Fargo
The Night Manager
American Crime Story (ganadora)
Roots
Mejor actor (drama)
Kyle Chandler - Bloodline
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot (ganador)
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Mejor actriz (drama)
Claire Danes - Homeland
Viola Davis - Cómo defender a un asesino
Taraji P. Henson - Empire
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black (ganador)
Keri Russell - The Americans
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Mejor actor (comedia)
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Will Forte - Last Man on Earth
William H. Macy - Shameless
Thomas Middleditch - Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent (ganador)
Mejor actriz (comedia)
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (ganadora)
Laurie Metcalf - Getting On Tracee
Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Amy Schumer - Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Mejor actor de miniserie o pelicula
Cuba Gooding Jr. - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston - All the Way
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: La novia abominable
Idris Elba - Luther
Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (ganador)
Mejor actriz de miniserie
Sarah Paulson - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (ganadora)
Kirsten Dunst - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Audra McDonald - Billie Holiday: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Lili Taylor - American Crime
Kerry Washington - Confirmation
Mejor actor de reparto en drama
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Peter Dinklage - Juego de Tronos
Kit Harington -Juego de Tronos
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
Ben Mendelsohn –Bloodline (ganador)
Jon Voight - Ray Donovan
Mejor actriz de reparto en drama
Emilia Clarke - Juego de Tronos
Lena Headey - Juego de Tronos
Dame Maggie Smith - Downton Abbey (ganadora)
Maura Tierney - The Affair
Maisie Williams - Juego de Tronos
Constance Zimmer - UnReal
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
Louie Anderson - Baskets (ganador)
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Tony Hale - Veep
Keegan-Michael Key - Key and Peele
Matt Walsh - Veep
Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Gaby Hoffmann - Transparent
Allison Janney - Mom
Judith Light - Transparent
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live (ganadora)
Niecy Nash - Getting On
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película
Sterling K. Brown -The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (ganador)
Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager
Jesse Plemons - Fargo
David Schwimmer - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta - The People v.O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Bokeem Woodbine - Fargo
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película
Kathy Bates - American Horror Story: Hotel
Olivia Colman - The Night Manager
Regina King - American Crime (ganadora)
Melissa Leo - All the Way
Sarah Paulson -American Horror Story: Hotel
Jean Smart - Fargo