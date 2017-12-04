••••••••••••• MARTES DE PARLANA •••••••••••••You are ALL invited to the ParlanaLanguage Exchange #106Vist our web site !!www.parlana.orgParlana is a language exchange program to meet people from all over the world during your Bolivian experience. This multicultural event is for anyone who wants to learn new languages through human interaction, music and social networking.••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••¡Están TODOS invitados a la reunión numero 106 de Parlana!Parlana es un programa de intercambio de idiomas para conocer gente de todo el mundo, en Bolivia. Este evento multicultural es para todos aquellos que quieran aprender nuevos idiomas a través de la interacción humana, la música y las redes sociales.////////////////// BANDA INVITADA Los Salmones //////////////•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••┊April 11th ┊••••••••••••••••••••••••••PARLANA at Jumechi CulturBar&RestoCome, choose the flag of your country and join!Potosi street near Warnes street!••••••••••••••••••••••••••••┊11 DE Abril ┊••••••••••••••••••••••••¡PARLANA en !Ven, escoge la bandera de su país y únete!Av/ Viedma 634, 123420 BS con derecho a una cerveza gratis !!!!Check also :Parlana - Cochabamba Language ExchangeParlana - La Paz Language ExchangeCome to meet new people and practice languages !¡Suscríbete a la Newsletter de Parlana y no te pierdas ni una novedad!http://eepurl.com/cqsns1Vist our web site !!www.parlana.org