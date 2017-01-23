Sociales

Miss Universo

Candidatas se mostraron 'carita lavada' en Instagram

Con el hashtag #nomakeupmonday, más de 120 mil mujeres se unieron a la campaña en esta red, dejando en evidencia la imagen real de las representantes de belleza 

El Deber Hace 1/27/2017 9:00:00 AM

Miss Universo, el evento de belleza más visto e importante del mundo, fue tendencia en Instagram tras publicar fotos de un grupo de sus candidatas sin maquillaje en @missuniverse. 

Con el hashtag #nomakeupmonday, el certamen ha logrado que miles de mujeres de diferentes lugares muestren en esta red social su belleza natural, consiguiendo más de 120.000 publicaciones con esta tendencia.

"Mirándome en el espejo y diciéndome que soy hermosa no importa cómo miro ese día es lo que me ayuda a mantenerme confiada. Estar cómoda en mi propia piel me hace sentir hermosa por dentro y por fuera, haciéndome una persona más feliz. #NoMakeupMonday", comentó la miss Israel, Yam Kaspers.

Míralas a continuación.

1. Miss Israel. Yam Kaspers Anshel

 

What makes #MissUniverse Israel feel confident in her own skin? Understanding that no one is perfect and that everyone is beautiful in their own unique way is what gives me confidence. Looking at myself in the mirror and telling myself I’m beautiful no matter how I look that day is what helps me stay confident. Being comfortable in my own skin makes me feel beautiful inside and out, making me a happier individual. #NoMakeupMonday

Una foto publicada por Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) el

 

 
 

2. Miss Ecuador. Connie Jiménez

 

 
3. Miss Islandia. Hildur María Leifsdóttir
 
 
 

4.  Miss Haití. Raquel Pelissier

 

 
5. Miss Sudráfica. Ntandoyenkosi Kunene 
 
 

 

6. Miss India.  Roshmitha Harimurthy 

 
7. Miss Alemania. Johanna Acs
 

