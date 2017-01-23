Candidatas se mostraron 'carita lavada' en Instagram

Miss Universo, el evento de belleza más visto e importante del mundo, fue tendencia en Instagram tras publicar fotos de un grupo de sus candidatas sin maquillaje en @missuniverse.

Con el hashtag #nomakeupmonday, el certamen ha logrado que miles de mujeres de diferentes lugares muestren en esta red social su belleza natural, consiguiendo más de 120.000 publicaciones con esta tendencia.

"Mirándome en el espejo y diciéndome que soy hermosa no importa cómo miro ese día es lo que me ayuda a mantenerme confiada. Estar cómoda en mi propia piel me hace sentir hermosa por dentro y por fuera, haciéndome una persona más feliz. #NoMakeupMonday", comentó la miss Israel, Yam Kaspers.

Míralas a continuación.

1. Miss Israel. Yam Kaspers Anshel

What makes #MissUniverse Israel feel confident in her own skin? Understanding that no one is perfect and that everyone is beautiful in their own unique way is what gives me confidence. Looking at myself in the mirror and telling myself I’m beautiful no matter how I look that day is what helps me stay confident. Being comfortable in my own skin makes me feel beautiful inside and out, making me a happier individual. #NoMakeupMonday Una foto publicada por Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) el 23 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 5:52 PST

2. Miss Ecuador. Connie Jiménez

What makes #MissUniverse Ecuador feel confident in her own skin? Everyone is beautiful in their own way, but sometimes it’s difficult to find confidence in yourself. The key to confidence is to be comfortable in your own skin, feel good about what you do, and be proud of who you are. I am proud of who I am, and excited about what my future hold. We all have imperfections and I accept all of my characteristics, good or bad. I look in the mirror everyday and see a beautiful engineer who has the potential to become the next Miss Universe. #NoMakeupMonday Una foto publicada por Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) el 23 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 4:31 PST

3. Miss Islandia. Hildur María Leifsdóttir

6. Miss India. Roshmitha Harimurthy

What makes #MissUniverse India feel confident in her own skin? Knowing and believing in myself makes me feel confident. I own the body and soul which God has given me and I know He has given me the best. I feel confident in my own skin because it makes my life colorful and I realize I need to make it useful by adding value to other people’s lives. #NoMakeupMonday Una foto publicada por Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) el 22 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 10:26 PST

7. Miss Alemania. Johanna Acs