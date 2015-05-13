24 temas del soundtrack de 'Guitar Hero Live'

La empresa de videojuegos estadounidense "Activision" reveló el set completo que formará parte del soundtrack de Guitar Hero Live que estará disponible en la primavera de 2015.



Se trata de un abanico de estilos musicales, desde rock clásico a música disco. Muchos internautas destacan que Activision" añadió géneros musicales como "Sing" de Ed Sheeran o "Bangarang" de Skillex.



1. The Black Keys – "Gold on the Ceiling"

2. Blitz Kids – "Sometimes"

3. Ed Sheeran – "Sing"

4. Fall Out Boy – "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)"

5. Gary Clark, Jr. – "Don’t Owe You a Thang"

6. Green Day – "Nuclear Family"

7. The Killers – "When You Were Young"

8. The Lumineers – "Ho Hey"

9. My Chemical Romance – "Na Na Na"

10. Pierce the Veil – "King of a Day (feat. Kellin Quinn)"

11. The Rolling Stones – "Paint in Black"

12. Skrillex – "Bangarang"

13. The War on Drugs – "Under the Pressure"

14. Black Veil Brides – "In the End"

15. Rage Against the Machine – "Guerrilla Radio"

16. Judas Priest – "Breaking the Law"

17. Pantera – "Cowbows from Hell"

18. Sleigh Bells – "Bitter Rivals"

19. System of a Down – "Chop Suey"

20. Alter Bridge – "Cry of Achilles"

21. Alt-J – "Left Hand Free"

22. Broken Bells – "Leave it Alone"

23. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – "Higher Ground"

24. The Pretty Reckless – "Going to Hell"



El mes pasado los encargados de este videojuego anunciaron el mes pasado que se lanzarán nuevos controles de guitarra junto con el juego para PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One y Wii U.

