Estos son los nominados a los premios de cine Bafta 2015

Este viernes fueron anunciadas las nominaciones a los Premios BAFTA 2015, que otorga la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión.



En esta ocasión la cinta El Gran Hotel Budapest, de Wes Anderson, es la que más nominaciones alcanzó con 11, seguida por Birdman, del director mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, con 10 nominaciones.



Además Iñárritu, compite en las categorías a Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Guión, también hay otros mexicanos nominados por Birdman: El músico de jazz mexicano Antonio Sánchez por música original; Martín Hernández por mejor sonido; y Emmanuel Lubezki por mejor fotografía.



Entre las candidaturas, dadas a conocer hoy por el actor Stephen

Fry en la sede de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, figuran también los actores Benedict Cumberbatch, por "The Imitation Game"; Eddie Redmayne, por "The Theory of Everything" (La teoría del todo); Felicity Jones, por "The Theory of Everything", y Julianne Moore, por "Still Alice".



Aquí la lista completa de las categorías y sus nominados:



Mejor película

Birdman

Boyhood

El gran hotel Budapest

The Imitation Game

La teoría del todo



Director

Alejandro G. Iñárritu – Birdman

Richard Linklater – Boyhood

Wes Anderson – El gran hotel Budapest

James Marsh – La teoría del todo

Damien Chazelle – Whiplash



Guión original

Birdman

Boyhood

El gran hotel Budapest

Nightcrawler

Whitplash



Guión adaptado

American Sniper

Gone Girl

The Imitation Game

Paddington

La teoría del todo



Actor principal

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Imitation Game

Eddie Redmayne – La teoría del todo

Jake Gyllenhall – Nigthcrawler

Michael Keaton – Birdman

Ralph Fiennes – El gran hotel Budapest



Actriz principal

Amy Adams – Big Eyes

Felicity Jones – La teoría del todo

Julianne Moore – Still Alice

Reese Witherspoon – Wild

Rosamund Pike – Gone Girl



Actor de reparto

Edward Norton – Birdman

Ethan Hawke – Boyhood

J.K. Simmons – Whiplash

Mark Ruffalo – Foxcatcher

Steve Carell – Foxcatcher



Actriz de reparto

Emma Stone – Birdman

Imelda Staunton – Pride

Keira Knightley – The Imitation Game

Patricia Arquette – Boyhood

Rene Russo – Nightcrawler



Música original

Birdman

El gran hotel Budapest

Interstellar

La teoría del todo

Under the Skin



Fotografía

Birdman

El gran hotel Budapest

Ida

Interstellar

Mr. Turner



Edición

Birdman

El gran hotel Budapest

The Imitation Game

Nightcrawler

La teoría del todo

Whiplash



Diseño de vestuario

El gran hotel Budapest

The Imitation Game

Into the Woods

Mr. Turner

La teoría del todo



Maquillaje y peluquería

El gran hotel Budapest

Guardianes de la Galaxia

Into the Woods

Mr. Turner

La teoría del todo



Sonido

American Sniper

Birdman

El gran hotel Budapest

The Imitation Game

WhiplashEfectos visualesDawn of the Planet of the Apes

Guardianes de la Galaxia

El Hobbit: La batalla de los cinco ejércitos

Interstellar

X-Men: Días del futuro pasado



Cinta de animación

Big Hero

The Boxtrolls

The Lego



Película de habla no inglesa

Ida

Leviathan

The Lunchbox

Trash

Two Days, One Night



Documental

20 Feet From Stardom

20,000 Days on Earth

Citizenfour

Finding Vivian Maier

Virunga



Película británica sobresaliente

The Imitation Game

Paddington

Pride

La teroría del toro

Under the Skin



Debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

?Elaine Constantine – Nothern Soul

Gregory Burke y Yann Demange – ’71

Hong Khaou por Lilting – Paul Katis y Andrew de Lotbinière – Kajaki: The True Story

Stephen Beresford y David Livingstone – Pride



Corto de animación británico

The Bigger Picture

Monkey Love Experiments

My Dad



Cortometraje británico

Boogaloo

Emotional Fusebox

The Kármán Line

Slap

Three Brothers



Según las candidaturas a estos galardones que serán entregados en una gala que se celebrará en la Royal Opera House de Londres el próximo 8 de febrero.




