Estos son los nominados a los premios de cine Bafta 2015
El cineasta mexicano Alejandro Iñárritu es candidato a tres premios de cine Bafta, considerados los Óscar británicos, en las categorías de mejor director, mejor guión original y mejor película, por "Birdman", según la lista de las nominaciones divulgada hoy
Hace 1/9/2015
Este viernes fueron anunciadas las nominaciones a los Premios BAFTA 2015, que otorga la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión.
En esta ocasión la cinta El Gran Hotel Budapest, de Wes Anderson, es la que más nominaciones alcanzó con 11, seguida por Birdman, del director mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, con 10 nominaciones.
Además Iñárritu, compite en las categorías a Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Guión, también hay otros mexicanos nominados por Birdman: El músico de jazz mexicano Antonio Sánchez por música original; Martín Hernández por mejor sonido; y Emmanuel Lubezki por mejor fotografía.
Entre las candidaturas, dadas a conocer hoy por el actor Stephen
Fry en la sede de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, figuran también los actores Benedict Cumberbatch, por "The Imitation Game"; Eddie Redmayne, por "The Theory of Everything" (La teoría del todo); Felicity Jones, por "The Theory of Everything", y Julianne Moore, por "Still Alice".
Aquí la lista completa de las categorías y sus nominados:
Mejor película
Birdman
Boyhood
El gran hotel Budapest
The Imitation Game
La teoría del todo
Director
Alejandro G. Iñárritu – Birdman
Richard Linklater – Boyhood
Wes Anderson – El gran hotel Budapest
James Marsh – La teoría del todo
Damien Chazelle – Whiplash
Guión original
Birdman
Boyhood
El gran hotel Budapest
Nightcrawler
Whitplash
Guión adaptado
American Sniper
Gone Girl
The Imitation Game
Paddington
La teoría del todo
Actor principal
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Imitation Game
Eddie Redmayne – La teoría del todo
Jake Gyllenhall – Nigthcrawler
Michael Keaton – Birdman
Ralph Fiennes – El gran hotel Budapest
Actriz principal
Amy Adams – Big Eyes
Felicity Jones – La teoría del todo
Julianne Moore – Still Alice
Reese Witherspoon – Wild
Rosamund Pike – Gone Girl
Actor de reparto
Edward Norton – Birdman
Ethan Hawke – Boyhood
J.K. Simmons – Whiplash
Mark Ruffalo – Foxcatcher
Steve Carell – Foxcatcher
Actriz de reparto
Emma Stone – Birdman
Imelda Staunton – Pride
Keira Knightley – The Imitation Game
Patricia Arquette – Boyhood
Rene Russo – Nightcrawler
Música original
Birdman
El gran hotel Budapest
Interstellar
La teoría del todo
Under the Skin
Fotografía
Birdman
El gran hotel Budapest
Ida
Interstellar
Mr. Turner
Edición
Birdman
El gran hotel Budapest
The Imitation Game
Nightcrawler
La teoría del todo
Whiplash
Diseño de vestuario
El gran hotel Budapest
The Imitation Game
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner
La teoría del todo
Maquillaje y peluquería
El gran hotel Budapest
Guardianes de la Galaxia
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner
La teoría del todo
Sonido
American Sniper
Birdman
El gran hotel Budapest
The Imitation Game
WhiplashEfectos visualesDawn of the Planet of the Apes
Guardianes de la Galaxia
El Hobbit: La batalla de los cinco ejércitos
Interstellar
X-Men: Días del futuro pasado
Cinta de animación
Big Hero
The Boxtrolls
The Lego
Película de habla no inglesa
Ida
Leviathan
The Lunchbox
Trash
Two Days, One Night
Documental
20 Feet From Stardom
20,000 Days on Earth
Citizenfour
Finding Vivian Maier
Virunga
Película británica sobresaliente
The Imitation Game
Paddington
Pride
La teroría del toro
Under the Skin
Debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
?Elaine Constantine – Nothern Soul
Gregory Burke y Yann Demange – ’71
Hong Khaou por Lilting – Paul Katis y Andrew de Lotbinière – Kajaki: The True Story
Stephen Beresford y David Livingstone – Pride
Corto de animación británico
The Bigger Picture
Monkey Love Experiments
My Dad
Cortometraje británico
Boogaloo
Emotional Fusebox
The Kármán Line
Slap
Three Brothers
Según las candidaturas a estos galardones que serán entregados en una gala que se celebrará en la Royal Opera House de Londres el próximo 8 de febrero.