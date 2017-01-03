Separata Digital
Behold the luxury
Presenting the redesigned Audi A3
There’s a lot more than just the signature design and precise engineering of our vehicles. Every Audi has an available suite of driver assistance and service options that help inspire confidence and complete the story of progressive luxury. Take the time to explore some of the available benefits that come with owning an Audi.
Ruy D´Alencar Hace 3/1/2017 10:08:00 PM
A suite of available driver assistance technologies like Audi side assist, Audi adaptive cruise control, Audi active lane assist and Audi pre sense® helps inform you of your surroundings so you can stay focused on driving.
quattro
The available quattro® all-wheel drive system distributes power to the wheels that need it most, while helping improve control and performance in nearly all driving situations.