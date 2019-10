Una bebé gorila nace por césarea en Reino Unido

We’re very excited to announce that a baby Western lowland gorilla has been born at the Zoo after an emergency caesarean procedure.The little one was born 11 days ago and was delivered by a rare, emergency caesarean procedure, as her mum Kera showed symptoms of potentially life-threatening pre-eclampsia. The baby needed help from vets before she was able to breathe independently, but is now doing well, being hand-reared round the clock by a small team of experienced gorilla keepers.You can read more about the baby here. http://www.bristolzoo.org.uk/latest-zoo-news/Baby-gorilla-born-by-rare-caesareanPosted by Bristol Zoo Gardens on lunes, 22 de febrero de 2016