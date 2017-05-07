Sociales
Celine Dion posa desnuda a sus 49 años
La cantante canadiense protagoniza una serie de fotos para Vogue en las que habla de su relación con la alta costura
El Deber Hace 7/5/2017 1:58:00 PM
Celine Dion dejó helados a sus seguidores con su reciente aparición en la revista Vogue. Y es que la estrella se atrevió a quitarse la ropa y a posar frente a las cámaras a poco tiempo de cumplir 50 años.
La cantante canadiense dejó temporalmente el Coliseo del Hotel Caesars Palace de Las Vegas, para llevar su tour a Francia. Su gira coincidió con la Semana de la moda y con la sesión de fotos para la revista, la que fue colgada en Instagram bajo el título de #CelineTakesCouture (Celine toma la Alta Costura).
Según la publicación, Celine Dion fue capturada por la editora de medios Sophia Li mientras se cambiaba de vestuario en uno de sus concurridos espectáculos por el mundo. Y es que la diva de la música es conocida por utilizar diferentes e imponentes atuendos en sus presentaciones.
"What is making the people who are interested in fashion now interested in me when I have always been interested in fashion?" So asks Celine Dion en route to the Christian Dior haute couture show, security guards in tow. She wears a tunic and mid calf skirt, tucked and belted and elevated by thigh high black boots. She has done her own makeup--as is her way--but her precise and dramatic eye contouring is obscured by the massive Dior gold shades selected by her stylist Law Roach (@luxurylaw). ("Why did you make me wear makeup if I was going to wear glasses like this?") Celine began working with Law a little over a year ago, after her husband Rene passed and she began the long road of living again with great loss of a partner ("an amazing man") but also the incredible blessing of "the quality of the time we spent together." More on that later. For now it is enough to know that while Law may have contributed to the answer to Celine's original question--why dion mania now?--the answer clearly lies with the lady herself. She keeps a master file divided into mini files of pages torn from magazines. She circles looks from collections special issues, turns down pages, and despairs when a look or accessory is not produced and the sample unbuyable. Celine Dion knows clothes. (She is also at a point in her life where she can enjoy them. Going to a fashion show "gives me a bit of freedom when my life has been work, discipline, hard hard work.") Today at @dior there was a little work (celebrity gridlock in and out, intense heat which is never ideal with leather) and a lot of fun. Celine admires Ruth Bell's gamine crop ("I really want a haircut like that"), the flatform boots ("the strength today!"), a wool coat dress for day with an open assymetric neckline ("like a calla lily"), the mousseline peering out from the long belted coats. After she said, "I forgot the jungle, the theme, I don't care. I am not buying the animals, the trees. But the clothes?" she smiles. "I am already broke." More on that later, and the significance of one legendary CD to another.... #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.