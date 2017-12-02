Los imperdibles de los Grammy 2017

Este domingo se realizará la 59ª entrega anual de los premios Grammy, los más importantes de la industria discográfica, y que este año contará con James Corden como su presentador, así como destacadas actuaciones sobre el escenario.

Una de las últimas en ser anunciadas fue Katy Perry, la estrella llegará a mostrar un adelanto de lo que será su último trabajo discográfico, el sucesor de Prism, mientras que la británica Adele, que compite con cuatro nominaciones, también estará en escena para resarcirse de la mala suerte que tuvo el año pasado cuando su interpretación sonó desafinada.

Esta ceremonia también marcará el retorno del dúo Daft Punk, quienes realizarán su primera presentación en vivo desde 2014 y lo harán junto al cantante The Weeknd, quien en abril próximo estará actuando en Lollapalooza Chile.

Además, Lady Gaga, que acaba de lucirse en el entretiempo del Super bowl, regresará con una presentación poco convencional, ya que según detalló la revista Rolling Stone, la artista neoyorquina se presentaría junto a Metallica.

A todos ellos se suman las actuaciones de artistas como Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper, Carrie Underwood y Keith Urban, además de los homenajes a los fallecidos Prince y George Michael.

Revisa la lista de nominados

Grabación del año

Hello- Adele

Formation- Beyoncé

7 Years- Lukas Graham

Work- Rihanna Feat. Drake

Stressed Out- Twenty One Pilots

Álbum del año

25- Adele

Lemonade- Beyoncé

Purpose- Justin Bieber

Views- Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth- Sturgill Simpson

Canción del año

Formation

Hello

I Took A Pill In Ibiza

Love Yourself

7 Years

Mejor artista nuevo

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Mejor performance pop en solitario

Hello- Adele

Hold Up- Beyoncé

Love Yourself- Justin Bieber

Piece By Piece (Idol Version)- Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman- Ariana Grande

Mejor performance pop en grupo

Closer- The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey

7 Years- Lukas Graham

Work- Rihanna Feat. Drake

Cheap Thrills- Sia Feat. Sean Paul

Stressed Out- Twenty One Pilots Mejor Álbúm de pop tradicional

Cinema- Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels- Bob Dylan

Stages Live- Josh Groban

Summertime- Willie Nelson

Movie Partners Sing Broadway- Barbra Streisand

Mejor Álbum pop

25- Adele

Purpose- Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman- Ariana Grande

Confident- Demi Lovato

This Is Acting- Sia

Mejor grabación de baile

Tearing Me Up- Bob Moses

Don't Let Me Down- The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya

Never Be Like You- Flume Feat. Kai

Rinse & Repeat- Riton Feat. Kah-Lo

Drinkee- Sofi Tukker

Mejor Álbum de electrónica

Skin- Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine- Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch- Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future- Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII- Louie Vega

Mejor Álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Human Nature- Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon A Star- Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY- Steve Gadd Band

Unspoken- Chuck Loeb

Culcha Vulcha- Snarky Puppy

Mejor performance rock

Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)- Alabama Shakes

Don't Hurt Yourself- Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

Blackstar- David Bowie

The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)- Disturbed

Heathens- Twenty One Pilots Mejor performance metal

Shock Me- Baroness

Silvera- Gojira

Rotting In Vain- Korn

Dystopia- Megadeth

The Price Is Wrong- Periphery

Mejor canción rock

Blackstar- David Bowie

Burn The Witch- Radiohead

Hardwired- Metallica

Heathens- Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human- Highly Suspect

Mejor álbum rock

California- Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty- Cage The Elephant

Magma- Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor- Panic! At The Disco

Weezer- Weezer



Mejor Álbum de música alternativa

22, A Million- Bon Iver

Blackstar- David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project- PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression- Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool- Radiohead

Mejor performace R&B

Turnin' Me Up- BJ The Chicago Kid

Permission- Ro James

I Do- Musiq Soulchild

Needed Me- Rihanna

Cranes In The Sky- Solange

Mejor performace tradicional R&B

The Three Of Me- William Bell

Woman's World- BJ The Chicago Kid

Sleeping With The One I Love- Fantasia

Angel- Lalah Hathaway

Can't Wait- Jill Scott Mejor canción R&B

Come See Me- PartyNextDoor Feat. Drake

Exchange- Bryson Tiller

Kiss It Better- Rihanna

Lake By The Ocean- Maxwell

Luv- Tory Lanez

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

Lemonade- Beyoncé

Ology- Gallant

We Are King- KING

Malibu- Anderson .Paak

Anti- Rihanna

Mejor álbum R&B

In My Mind- BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live- Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits- Terrace Martin

Healing Season- Mint Condition

Smoove Jones- Mya

Mejor performance rap

No Problem- Chance The Rapper Feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Panda- Desiigner

Pop Style- Drake Featuring The Throne

All The Way Up- Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

That Part- ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Mejor performance rap

Freedom- Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Hotline Bling- Drake

Broccoli- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

Ultralight Beam- Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Famous- Kanye West Featuring Rihanna



Mejor canción rap

All The Way Up-Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

Famous- Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Hotline Bling- Drake

No Problem- Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Ultralight Beam- Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream Mejor álbum rap

Coloring Book- Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody- De La Soul

Major Key- DJ Khaled

Views- Drake

Blank Face LP- ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo- Kanye West



Mejor performance country en solitario

Love Can Go To Hell- Brandy Clark

Vice- Miranda Lambert

My Church- Maren Morris

Church Bells- Carrie Underwood

Blue Ain't Your Color- Keith Urban



Mejor performance country en grupo

Different For Girls- Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

21 Summer- Brothers Osborne

Setting The World On Fire- Kenny Chesney & P!nk

Jolene- Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

Think Of You- Chris Young With Cassadee Pope



Mejor canción country

Blue Ain't Your Color- Keith Urban

Die A Happy Man- SThomas Rhett

Humble And Kind- Tim McGraw

My Church- Maren Morris

Vice- Miranda Lambert



Mejor Álbum country

Big Day In A Small Town- Brandy Clark

Full Circle- Loretta Lynn

Hero- Maren Morris

A Sailor's Guide To Earth- Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord- Keith Urban



Mejor álbum New Age

Orogen- John Burke

Dark Sky Island- Enya

Inner Passion- Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta- Vangelis

White Sun II- White Sun



Mejor improvización Jazz en solitario

Countdown- Joey Alexander

In Movement- Ravi Coltrane

We See- Fred Hersch

I Concentrate On You- Brad Mehldau

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry- John Scofield



Mejor álbum Jazz

Sound Of Red- René Marie

Upward Spiral- Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Take Me To The Alley- Gregory Porter

Harlem On My Mind- Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations- The Tierney Sutton Band



Mejor Álbum Jazz Instrumental

Book Of Intuition- Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um- Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard- The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness- Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Country For Old Men- John Scofield

Mejor álbum ensamblado de Jazz

Real Enemies- Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1- John Beasley

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles- John Daversa

All L.A. Band- Bob Mintzer

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom- Ted Nash Big Band



Mejor Álbum Latin Jazz

Entre Colegas- Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw- Brian Lynch & Various Artists

Canto América- Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

30- Trio Da Paz

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac- Chucho Valdés



Mejor Performance Gospel

It's Alright, It's Ok- Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters

You're Bigger [Live]- Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter

Made A Way [Live]- Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

God Provides- Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Better- Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters Mejor performce de música cristiana

Trust In You- Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters

Priceless- For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

King Of The World- Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters

Thy Will- Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Chain Breaker- Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters



Mejor Álbum de Latin Pop

Un Besito Mas- Jesse & Joy

Ilusión- Gaby Moreno

Similares- Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo- Sanalejo

Buena Vida- Diego Torres



Mejor álbum de Latin rock alternativo

Ilevitable- ile

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)- Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura- La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas- Los Rakas

Amor Supremo- Carla Morrison

Mejor canción escrita con visual media

Can't Stop The Feeling!- Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar

Heathens- Twenty One Pilots

Just Like Fire- P!nk

Purple Lamborghini- Skrillex & Rick Ross

Try Everything- Shakira

The Veil- Peter Gabriel



Productor del año (no- clásico)

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed



Mejor video musical

Formation- Beyoncé

River- Leon Bridges

Up & Up- Coldplay

Gosh- Jamie XX

Upside Down & Inside Out- OK Go

Mejor soundtrack de película

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead- Steve Aoki

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years- The Beatles

Lemonade- Beyoncé

The Music Of Strangers- Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry- Various Artists