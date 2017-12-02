Escenas
NOVEDADES
Los imperdibles de los Grammy 2017
James Corden será el presentador de la gala. Artistas de la talla de Adele y Metallica subirán al escenario
El Deber Hace 2/12/2017 9:03:00 PM
Este domingo se realizará la 59ª entrega anual de los premios Grammy, los más importantes de la industria discográfica, y que este año contará con James Corden como su presentador, así como destacadas actuaciones sobre el escenario.
Una de las últimas en ser anunciadas fue Katy Perry, la estrella llegará a mostrar un adelanto de lo que será su último trabajo discográfico, el sucesor de Prism, mientras que la británica Adele, que compite con cuatro nominaciones, también estará en escena para resarcirse de la mala suerte que tuvo el año pasado cuando su interpretación sonó desafinada.
Esta ceremonia también marcará el retorno del dúo Daft Punk, quienes realizarán su primera presentación en vivo desde 2014 y lo harán junto al cantante The Weeknd, quien en abril próximo estará actuando en Lollapalooza Chile.
Además, Lady Gaga, que acaba de lucirse en el entretiempo del Super bowl, regresará con una presentación poco convencional, ya que según detalló la revista Rolling Stone, la artista neoyorquina se presentaría junto a Metallica.
A todos ellos se suman las actuaciones de artistas como Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper, Carrie Underwood y Keith Urban, además de los homenajes a los fallecidos Prince y George Michael.
Revisa la lista de nominados
Grabación del año
Hello- Adele
Formation- Beyoncé
7 Years- Lukas Graham
Work- Rihanna Feat. Drake
Stressed Out- Twenty One Pilots
Álbum del año
25- Adele
Lemonade- Beyoncé
Purpose- Justin Bieber
Views- Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth- Sturgill Simpson
Canción del año
Formation
Hello
I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Love Yourself
7 Years
Mejor artista nuevo
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Mejor performance pop en solitario
Hello- Adele
Hold Up- Beyoncé
Love Yourself- Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version)- Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman- Ariana Grande
Mejor performance pop en grupo
Closer- The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey
7 Years- Lukas Graham
Work- Rihanna Feat. Drake
Cheap Thrills- Sia Feat. Sean Paul
Stressed Out- Twenty One Pilots Mejor Álbúm de pop tradicional
Cinema- Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels- Bob Dylan
Stages Live- Josh Groban
Summertime- Willie Nelson
Movie Partners Sing Broadway- Barbra Streisand
Mejor Álbum pop
25- Adele
Purpose- Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman- Ariana Grande
Confident- Demi Lovato
This Is Acting- Sia
Mejor grabación de baile
Tearing Me Up- Bob Moses
Don't Let Me Down- The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya
Never Be Like You- Flume Feat. Kai
Rinse & Repeat- Riton Feat. Kah-Lo
Drinkee- Sofi Tukker
Mejor Álbum de electrónica
Skin- Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine- Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch- Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future- Underworld
Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII- Louie Vega
Mejor Álbum instrumental contemporáneo
Human Nature- Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon A Star- Bill Frisell
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY- Steve Gadd Band
Unspoken- Chuck Loeb
Culcha Vulcha- Snarky Puppy
Mejor performance rock
Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)- Alabama Shakes
Don't Hurt Yourself- Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
Blackstar- David Bowie
The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)- Disturbed
Heathens- Twenty One Pilots Mejor performance metal
Shock Me- Baroness
Silvera- Gojira
Rotting In Vain- Korn
Dystopia- Megadeth
The Price Is Wrong- Periphery
Mejor canción rock
Blackstar- David Bowie
Burn The Witch- Radiohead
Hardwired- Metallica
Heathens- Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human- Highly Suspect
Mejor álbum rock
California- Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty- Cage The Elephant
Magma- Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor- Panic! At The Disco
Weezer- Weezer
Mejor Álbum de música alternativa
22, A Million- Bon Iver
Blackstar- David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project- PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression- Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool- Radiohead
Mejor performace R&B
Turnin' Me Up- BJ The Chicago Kid
Permission- Ro James
I Do- Musiq Soulchild
Needed Me- Rihanna
Cranes In The Sky- Solange
Mejor performace tradicional R&B
The Three Of Me- William Bell
Woman's World- BJ The Chicago Kid
Sleeping With The One I Love- Fantasia
Angel- Lalah Hathaway
Can't Wait- Jill Scott Mejor canción R&B
Come See Me- PartyNextDoor Feat. Drake
Exchange- Bryson Tiller
Kiss It Better- Rihanna
Lake By The Ocean- Maxwell
Luv- Tory Lanez
Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo
Lemonade- Beyoncé
Ology- Gallant
We Are King- KING
Malibu- Anderson .Paak
Anti- Rihanna
Mejor álbum R&B
In My Mind- BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live- Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits- Terrace Martin
Healing Season- Mint Condition
Smoove Jones- Mya
Mejor performance rap
No Problem- Chance The Rapper Feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Panda- Desiigner
Pop Style- Drake Featuring The Throne
All The Way Up- Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
That Part- ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Mejor performance rap
Freedom- Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Hotline Bling- Drake
Broccoli- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
Ultralight Beam- Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Famous- Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Mejor canción rap
All The Way Up-Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
Famous- Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Hotline Bling- Drake
No Problem- Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Ultralight Beam- Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream Mejor álbum rap
Coloring Book- Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody- De La Soul
Major Key- DJ Khaled
Views- Drake
Blank Face LP- ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo- Kanye West
Mejor performance country en solitario
Love Can Go To Hell- Brandy Clark
Vice- Miranda Lambert
My Church- Maren Morris
Church Bells- Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain't Your Color- Keith Urban
Mejor performance country en grupo
Different For Girls- Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
21 Summer- Brothers Osborne
Setting The World On Fire- Kenny Chesney & P!nk
Jolene- Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
Think Of You- Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Mejor canción country
Blue Ain't Your Color- Keith Urban
Die A Happy Man- SThomas Rhett
Humble And Kind- Tim McGraw
My Church- Maren Morris
Vice- Miranda Lambert
Mejor Álbum country
Big Day In A Small Town- Brandy Clark
Full Circle- Loretta Lynn
Hero- Maren Morris
A Sailor's Guide To Earth- Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord- Keith Urban
Mejor álbum New Age
Orogen- John Burke
Dark Sky Island- Enya
Inner Passion- Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta- Vangelis
White Sun II- White Sun
Mejor improvización Jazz en solitario
Countdown- Joey Alexander
In Movement- Ravi Coltrane
We See- Fred Hersch
I Concentrate On You- Brad Mehldau
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry- John Scofield
Mejor álbum Jazz
Sound Of Red- René Marie
Upward Spiral- Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
Take Me To The Alley- Gregory Porter
Harlem On My Mind- Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations- The Tierney Sutton Band
Mejor Álbum Jazz Instrumental
Book Of Intuition- Kenny Barron Trio
Dr. Um- Peter Erskine
Sunday Night At The Vanguard- The Fred Hersch Trio
Nearness- Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
Country For Old Men- John Scofield
Mejor álbum ensamblado de Jazz
Real Enemies- Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1- John Beasley
Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles- John Daversa
All L.A. Band- Bob Mintzer
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom- Ted Nash Big Band
Mejor Álbum Latin Jazz
Entre Colegas- Andy González
Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw- Brian Lynch & Various Artists
Canto América- Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
30- Trio Da Paz
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac- Chucho Valdés
Mejor Performance Gospel
It's Alright, It's Ok- Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters
You're Bigger [Live]- Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter
Made A Way [Live]- Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
God Provides- Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Better- Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters Mejor performce de música cristiana
Trust In You- Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters
Priceless- For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
King Of The World- Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters
Thy Will- Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters
Chain Breaker- Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Mejor Álbum de Latin Pop
Un Besito Mas- Jesse & Joy
Ilusión- Gaby Moreno
Similares- Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo- Sanalejo
Buena Vida- Diego Torres
Mejor álbum de Latin rock alternativo
Ilevitable- ile
L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)- Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
Buenaventura- La Santa Cecilia
Los Rakas- Los Rakas
Amor Supremo- Carla Morrison
Mejor canción escrita con visual media
Can't Stop The Feeling!- Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar
Heathens- Twenty One Pilots
Just Like Fire- P!nk
Purple Lamborghini- Skrillex & Rick Ross
Try Everything- Shakira
The Veil- Peter Gabriel
Productor del año (no- clásico)
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Mejor video musical
Formation- Beyoncé
River- Leon Bridges
Up & Up- Coldplay
Gosh- Jamie XX
Upside Down & Inside Out- OK Go
Mejor soundtrack de película
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead- Steve Aoki
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years- The Beatles
Lemonade- Beyoncé
The Music Of Strangers- Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry- Various Artists