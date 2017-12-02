Escenas

NOVEDADES

Los imperdibles de los Grammy 2017

James Corden será el presentador de la gala. Artistas de la talla de Adele y Metallica subirán al escenario

El Deber Hace 2/12/2017 9:03:00 PM

Este domingo se realizará la 59ª entrega anual de los premios Grammy, los más importantes de la industria discográfica, y que este año contará con James Corden como su presentador, así como destacadas actuaciones sobre el escenario. 

Una de las últimas en ser anunciadas fue Katy Perry, la estrella llegará a mostrar un adelanto de lo que será su último trabajo discográfico, el sucesor de Prism, mientras que la británica Adele, que compite con cuatro nominaciones, también estará en escena para resarcirse de la mala suerte que tuvo el año pasado cuando su interpretación sonó desafinada.

Esta ceremonia también marcará el retorno del dúo Daft Punk, quienes realizarán su primera presentación en vivo desde 2014 y lo harán junto al cantante The Weeknd, quien en abril próximo estará actuando en Lollapalooza Chile.

Además, Lady Gaga, que acaba de lucirse en el entretiempo del Super bowl, regresará con una presentación poco convencional, ya que según detalló la revista Rolling Stone, la artista neoyorquina se presentaría junto a Metallica.

A todos ellos se suman las actuaciones de artistas como Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper, Carrie Underwood y Keith Urban, además de los homenajes a los fallecidos Prince y George Michael. 

Revisa la lista de nominados

Grabación del año

Hello- Adele

Formation- Beyoncé

7 Years- Lukas Graham

Work- Rihanna Feat. Drake

Stressed Out- Twenty One Pilots

Álbum del año

25- Adele

Lemonade- Beyoncé

Purpose- Justin Bieber

Views- Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth- Sturgill Simpson

Canción del año

Formation
Hello
I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Love Yourself
7 Years

Mejor artista nuevo

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak

Mejor performance pop en solitario

Hello- Adele

Hold Up- Beyoncé

Love Yourself- Justin Bieber

Piece By Piece (Idol Version)- Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman- Ariana Grande

Mejor performance pop en grupo

Closer- The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey

7 Years- Lukas Graham

Work- Rihanna Feat. Drake

Cheap Thrills- Sia Feat. Sean Paul

Stressed Out- Twenty One Pilots Mejor Álbúm de pop tradicional

Cinema- Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels- Bob Dylan

Stages Live- Josh Groban

Summertime- Willie Nelson

Movie Partners Sing Broadway- Barbra Streisand

Mejor Álbum pop

25- Adele

Purpose- Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman- Ariana Grande

Confident- Demi Lovato

This Is Acting- Sia

Mejor grabación de baile

Tearing Me Up- Bob Moses

Don't Let Me Down- The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya

Never Be Like You- Flume Feat. Kai

Rinse & Repeat- Riton Feat. Kah-Lo

Drinkee- Sofi Tukker

Mejor Álbum de electrónica

Skin- Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine- Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch- Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future- Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII- Louie Vega

Mejor Álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Human Nature- Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon A Star- Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY- Steve Gadd Band

Unspoken- Chuck Loeb

Culcha Vulcha- Snarky Puppy

Mejor performance rock

Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)- Alabama Shakes
Don't Hurt Yourself- Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
Blackstar- David Bowie
The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)- Disturbed
Heathens- Twenty One Pilots Mejor performance metal

Shock Me- Baroness
Silvera- Gojira
Rotting In Vain- Korn
Dystopia- Megadeth
The Price Is Wrong- Periphery

Mejor canción rock

Blackstar- David Bowie
Burn The Witch- Radiohead
Hardwired- Metallica
Heathens- Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human- Highly Suspect

Mejor álbum rock

California- Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty- Cage The Elephant
Magma- Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor- Panic! At The Disco
Weezer- Weezer

Mejor Álbum de música alternativa

22, A Million- Bon Iver
Blackstar- David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project- PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression- Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool- Radiohead

Mejor performace R&B 

Turnin' Me Up- BJ The Chicago Kid
Permission- Ro James
I Do- Musiq Soulchild
Needed Me- Rihanna
Cranes In The Sky- Solange

Mejor performace tradicional R&B

The Three Of Me- William Bell
Woman's World- BJ The Chicago Kid
Sleeping With The One I Love- Fantasia
Angel- Lalah Hathaway
Can't Wait- Jill Scott Mejor canción R&B 

Come See Me- PartyNextDoor Feat. Drake
Exchange- Bryson Tiller
Kiss It Better- Rihanna
Lake By The Ocean- Maxwell
Luv- Tory Lanez

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

Lemonade- Beyoncé
Ology- Gallant
We Are King- KING
Malibu- Anderson .Paak
Anti- Rihanna

Mejor álbum R&B 

In My Mind- BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live- Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits- Terrace Martin
Healing Season- Mint Condition
Smoove Jones- Mya

Mejor performance rap

No Problem- Chance The Rapper Feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Panda- Desiigner
Pop Style- Drake Featuring The Throne
All The Way Up- Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
That Part- ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Mejor performance rap

Freedom- Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Hotline Bling- Drake
Broccoli- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
Ultralight Beam- Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Famous- Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Mejor canción rap

All The Way Up-Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
Famous- Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Hotline Bling- Drake
No Problem- Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Ultralight Beam- Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream Mejor álbum rap

Coloring Book- Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody- De La Soul
Major Key- DJ Khaled
Views- Drake
Blank Face LP- ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo- Kanye West

Mejor performance country en solitario

Love Can Go To Hell- Brandy Clark
Vice- Miranda Lambert
My Church- Maren Morris
Church Bells- Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain't Your Color- Keith Urban

Mejor performance country en grupo

Different For Girls- Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
21 Summer- Brothers Osborne
Setting The World On Fire- Kenny Chesney & P!nk
Jolene- Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
Think Of You- Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Mejor canción country

Blue Ain't Your Color- Keith Urban
Die A Happy Man- SThomas Rhett
Humble And Kind- Tim McGraw
My Church- Maren Morris
Vice- Miranda Lambert

Mejor Álbum country

Big Day In A Small Town- Brandy Clark
Full Circle- Loretta Lynn
Hero- Maren Morris
A Sailor's Guide To Earth- Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord- Keith Urban

Mejor álbum New Age

Orogen- John Burke
Dark Sky Island- Enya
Inner Passion- Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta- Vangelis
White Sun II- White Sun

Mejor improvización Jazz en solitario

Countdown- Joey Alexander
In Movement- Ravi Coltrane
We See- Fred Hersch
I Concentrate On You- Brad Mehldau
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry- John Scofield

Mejor álbum Jazz 

Sound Of Red- René Marie
Upward Spiral- Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
Take Me To The Alley- Gregory Porter
Harlem On My Mind- Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations- The Tierney Sutton Band

Mejor Álbum Jazz Instrumental

Book Of Intuition- Kenny Barron Trio
Dr. Um- Peter Erskine
Sunday Night At The Vanguard- The Fred Hersch Trio
Nearness- Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
Country For Old Men- John Scofield

Mejor álbum ensamblado de Jazz

Real Enemies- Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1- John Beasley
Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles- John Daversa
All L.A. Band- Bob Mintzer
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom- Ted Nash Big Band

Mejor Álbum Latin Jazz

Entre Colegas- Andy González
Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw- Brian Lynch & Various Artists
Canto América- Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
30- Trio Da Paz
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac- Chucho Valdés

Mejor Performance Gospel

It's Alright, It's Ok- Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters
You're Bigger [Live]- Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter
Made A Way [Live]- Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
God Provides- Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Better- Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters Mejor performce de música cristiana

Trust In You- Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters
Priceless- For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
King Of The World- Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters
Thy Will- Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters
Chain Breaker- Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Mejor Álbum de Latin Pop

Un Besito Mas- Jesse & Joy
Ilusión- Gaby Moreno
Similares- Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo- Sanalejo
Buena Vida- Diego Torres

Mejor álbum de Latin rock alternativo

Ilevitable- ile
L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)- Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
Buenaventura- La Santa Cecilia
Los Rakas- Los Rakas
Amor Supremo- Carla Morrison

Mejor canción escrita con visual media

Can't Stop The Feeling!- Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar
Heathens- Twenty One Pilots
Just Like Fire- P!nk
Purple Lamborghini- Skrillex & Rick Ross
Try Everything- Shakira
The Veil- Peter Gabriel

Productor del año (no- clásico)

Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed

Mejor video musical

Formation- Beyoncé

River- Leon Bridges

Up & Up- Coldplay

Gosh- Jamie XX

Upside Down & Inside Out- OK Go

Mejor soundtrack de película
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead- Steve Aoki

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years- The Beatles

Lemonade- Beyoncé

The Music Of Strangers- Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry- Various Artists 

Tags