Copa Libertadores: Bolívar-Junior (previa)
El partido se jugará desde las 20:30 en el estadio Hernando Siles de La Paz. Corresponde a la tercera fase (ida) de la Copa Libertadores. El brasileño Wilton Sampaio será el árbitro.
DIEZ EL DEBER 8/4/2021 19:48
