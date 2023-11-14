Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Conocé a los candidatos al GOTY de los The Game Awards 2023

¿Por cuáles videojuegos votarás?

La gala de premiación se realizará el 7 de diciembre. Geoff Keighley es el productor ejecutivo y anfitrión del evento

Mauricio David Vasquez Carvajal
14 de noviembre de 2023, 18:00 PM

The Game Awards 2023 ya están en marcha. Las cuentas oficiales del evento revelaron a los candidatos en cada categoría, siendo de los más esperados los del GOTY: Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Residen Evil 4: Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Geoff Keighley, productor ejecutivo y anfitrión de los premios, anunció que la gala de premiación se realizará el 7 de diciembre.

Estos son todos los nominados a los The Game Awards 2023

Juego del Año

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor dirección

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Síder-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor narrativa

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Banda Sonora y Música

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tearos of the Kingdom

Mejor diseño de Audio

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Mejor actuación

  • Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
  • Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
  • Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
  • Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
  • Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Juegos de Impacto

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Mejor juego como servicio

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor soporte para comunidad

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man's Sky

Mejor Juego Independiente

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Mejor Debut Independiente

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Mejor Juego para Móviles

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Mejor juego VR | AR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Synapse

Mejor juego de acción

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor RPG

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Mejor juego de peleas

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Mejor juego familiar

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Mejor juego de deportes

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbo Charged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Mejor multijugador

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor adaptación de videojuego

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • Super Mario Bros. La Película
  • Twisted Metal

Juego más anticipado

  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • TEKKEN 8

Mejor creador de contenido

  • Ironmouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quakity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

Mejor juego de esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • VALORANT

Mejor atleta de esports

  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
  • Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
  • Max "Demon1" Mazanov
  • Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez
  • Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk
  • Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen

Mejor equipo de esports

  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • JD Gaming
  • Team Vitality

Mejor coach de esports

  • Christine "Potter" Chi
  • Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
  • Jordan "Gunba" Graham
  • Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
  • Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young

Mejor evento de esports

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
  • VALORANT Champions 2023

