GeekED
VIDEOJUEGOS
Conocé a los candidatos al GOTY de los The Game Awards 2023
La gala de premiación se realizará el 7 de diciembre. Geoff Keighley es el productor ejecutivo y anfitrión del evento
The Game Awards 2023 ya están en marcha. Las cuentas oficiales del evento revelaron a los candidatos en cada categoría, siendo de los más esperados los del GOTY: Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Residen Evil 4: Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Geoff Keighley, productor ejecutivo y anfitrión de los premios, anunció que la gala de premiación se realizará el 7 de diciembre.
Estos son todos los nominados a los The Game Awards 2023
Juego del Año
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor dirección
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Síder-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor narrativa
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mejor dirección de arte
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tearos of the Kingdom
Mejor diseño de Audio
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Mejor actuación
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Juegos de Impacto
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Mejor juego como servicio
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor soporte para comunidad
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man's Sky
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Mejor Debut Independiente
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Mejor Juego para Móviles
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Mejor juego VR | AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village
- Synapse
Mejor juego de acción
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Mejor juego de peleas
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor juego familiar
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Mejor juego de deportes
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbo Charged
- The Crew Motorfest
Mejor multijugador
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor adaptación de videojuego
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- Super Mario Bros. La Película
- Twisted Metal
Juego más anticipado
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- TEKKEN 8
Mejor creador de contenido
- Ironmouse
- People Make Games
- Quakity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Mejor juego de esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- VALORANT
Mejor atleta de esports
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov
- Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez
- Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk
- Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen
Mejor equipo de esports
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Mejor coach de esports
- Christine "Potter" Chi
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young
Mejor evento de esports
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023