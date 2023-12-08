GeekED
VIDEOJUEGOS
Conocé el listado completo con todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2023
Este año ha sido una auténtica locura en lo que respecta a lanzamientos, y eso evidentemente ha quedado reflejado en las listas de nominados. Baldur's Gate 3 ganó el GOTY
La gala de The Game Awards 2023 se celebró este jueves 7 de diciembre, dejando como el ganador del GOTY a Baldur's Gate 3.
Este año ha sido una auténtica locura en lo que respecta a lanzamientos, y eso evidentemente ha quedado reflejado en las listas de nominados y ganadores.
Mirá a todos los ganadores en The Game Awards 2023:
Juego del Año (GOTY):
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor dirección:
- Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor narrativa:
- Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mejor dirección de arte:
- Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor música y banda sonora:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI - GANADOR
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor diseño de sonido:
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Hi-Fi Rush - GANADOR
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Mejor interpretación:
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3) - GANADOR
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Innovación en accesibilidad:
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport - GANADOR
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Juegos con impacto:
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia - GANADOR
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Mejor juego en expansión:
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077 - GANADOR
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor juego independiente:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars - GANADOR
- Viewfinder
Mejor debut indie:
- Cocoon - GANADOR
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Mejor juego para móviles:
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail - GANADOR
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Mejor juego de realidad virtual:
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village - GANADOR
- Synapse
Mejor juego de acción:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - GANADOR
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Mejor juego de acción/aventura:
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - GANADOR
Mejor RPG:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Mejor juego de lucha:
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 - GANADOR
Mejor juego familiar:
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - GANADOR
Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación:
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fie Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4 - GANADOR
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras:
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport - GANADOR
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Mejor multijugador:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor adaptación:
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us - GANADOR
- Super Mario Bros: La película
- Twisted Metal
Juego más esperado:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - GANADOR
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Creador de contenido del año:
- Ironmouse - GANADOR
- People Make Games
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Mejor juego de esports:
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant - GANADOR
Mejor jugador profesional de esports:
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends) - GANADOR
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)
Mejor equipo de esports:
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends) - GANADOR
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Mejor entrenador de esports:
- Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant) - GANADOR
- Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)
Mejor evento de esports:
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship - GANADOR
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023