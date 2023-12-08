Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Conocé el listado completo con todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 fue el gran ganador de la noche
Baldur's Gate 3 fue el gran ganador de la noche

Este año ha sido una auténtica locura en lo que respecta a lanzamientos, y eso evidentemente ha quedado reflejado en las listas de nominados. Baldur's Gate 3 ganó el GOTY

Mauricio David Vasquez Carvajal
8 de diciembre de 2023, 15:15 PM
8 de diciembre de 2023, 15:15 PM


La gala de The Game Awards 2023 se celebró este jueves 7 de diciembre, dejando como el ganador del GOTY a Baldur's Gate 3.  

Este año ha sido una auténtica locura en lo que respecta a lanzamientos, y eso evidentemente ha quedado reflejado en las listas de nominados y ganadores.

Mirá a todos los ganadores en The Game Awards 2023:

Juego del Año (GOTY):

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor dirección:

  • Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor narrativa:

  • Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mejor dirección de arte:

  • Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor música y banda sonora:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI - GANADOR
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor diseño de sonido:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space Remake
  • Hi-Fi Rush - GANADOR
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake

Mejor interpretación:

  • Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
  • Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
  • Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
  • Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3) - GANADOR
  • Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Innovación en accesibilidad:

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport - GANADOR
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Juegos con impacto:

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia - GANADOR
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Mejor juego en expansión:

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077 - GANADOR
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor juego independiente:

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars - GANADOR
  • Viewfinder

Mejor debut indie:

  • Cocoon - GANADOR
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Mejor juego para móviles:

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail - GANADOR
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Mejor juego de realidad virtual:

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village - GANADOR
  • Synapse

Mejor juego de acción:

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - GANADOR
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Mejor juego de acción/aventura:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - GANADOR

Mejor RPG:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Mejor juego de lucha:

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 - GANADOR

Mejor juego familiar:

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - GANADOR

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación:

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fie Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4 - GANADOR

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras:

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport - GANADOR
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Mejor multijugador:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor adaptación:

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us - GANADOR
  • Super Mario Bros: La película
  • Twisted Metal

Juego más esperado:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - GANADOR
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Creador de contenido del año:

  • Ironmouse - GANADOR
  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

Mejor juego de esports:

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant - GANADOR

Mejor jugador profesional de esports:

  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends) - GANADOR
  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
  • Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor equipo de esports:

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends) - GANADOR
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Mejor entrenador de esports:

  • Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant) - GANADOR
  • Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
  • Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
  • Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
  • Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Mejor evento de esports:

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship - GANADOR
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

