Crunchyroll sumará más de 30 títulos a su catálogo desde el 1 de julio

La plataforma Crunchyroll anunció la lista de animes que ingresarán a su catálogo desde el 1 de julio de 2023 (Temporada de Verano en el hemisferio norte), el cual está conformado por más de 30 títulos entre estrenos y nuevas temporadas.

A continuación, te facilitamos la lista completa:

Animes:

Estrenos: 1 de julio

My Tiny Senpai (project No.9)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation (Liden Films)

Am I Actually the Strongest? (Staple Entertainment)

AYAKA (Studio Blanc)

Estreno: 3 de julio

Sweet Reincarnation (SynergySP)

Estreno: 4 de julio

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (GoHands)

Estreno: 5 de julio

Undead Murder Farce (Lapintrack)

Estreno: 5 de julio

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Estrenos: 7 de julio

The Gene of AI (Madhouse)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades (J.C.STAFF)

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (GoHands)

Estrenos: 8 de julio

Liar, Liar (Geektoys)

My Unique Skills Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Maho Film)

TenPuru (Gekkou)

Estreno: 9 de julio

Classroom for Heroes (Actas)

Estreno: 12 de julio

Santa Cecilia y el Pastor Lawrence (Doga Kobo)

Estreno: Fecha por anunciar

The Great Cleric (Lapintrack)

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-

Nuevas temporadas:

Estreno: 1 de julio

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (CloverWorks)

Estreno: 2 de julio

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Studio Bind)

Estrenos: 3 de julio

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Masamune-kun's Revenge R (Silver Link)

Estrenos: 7 de julio

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 (TMS Entertainment)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3 (Gift-o'-Animation, Kinema Citrus, Studio Jemi)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 (J.C.Staff)

Estreno: 12 de julio

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 (Bones)

Estreno: 13 de julio

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 (Studio 3Hz)

Estreno: Fecha por anunciar

Link Click Season 2 (Studio LAN)





