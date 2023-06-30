GeekED
Crunchyroll sumará más de 30 títulos a su catálogo desde el 1 de julio
My Tiny Senpai y Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation, son algunos de los nuevos títulos que llegarán a la plataforma. En tanto, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces y Masamune-kun's Revenge R estrenarán nuevas temporadas
La plataforma Crunchyroll anunció la lista de animes que ingresarán a su catálogo desde el 1 de julio de 2023 (Temporada de Verano en el hemisferio norte), el cual está conformado por más de 30 títulos entre estrenos y nuevas temporadas.
A continuación, te facilitamos la lista completa:
Animes:
Estrenos: 1 de julio
My Tiny Senpai (project No.9)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation (Liden Films)
Am I Actually the Strongest? (Staple Entertainment)
AYAKA (Studio Blanc)
Estreno: 3 de julio
Sweet Reincarnation (SynergySP)
Estreno: 4 de julio
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (GoHands)
Estreno: 5 de julio
Undead Murder Farce (Lapintrack)
Estreno: 5 de julio
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Estrenos: 7 de julio
The Gene of AI (Madhouse)
Reign of the Seven Spellblades (J.C.STAFF)
The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (GoHands)
Estrenos: 8 de julio
Liar, Liar (Geektoys)
My Unique Skills Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Maho Film)
TenPuru (Gekkou)
Estreno: 9 de julio
Classroom for Heroes (Actas)
Estreno: 12 de julio
Santa Cecilia y el Pastor Lawrence (Doga Kobo)
Estreno: Fecha por anunciar
The Great Cleric (Lapintrack)
Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-
Nuevas temporadas:
Estreno: 1 de julio
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (CloverWorks)
Estreno: 2 de julio
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Studio Bind)
Estrenos: 3 de julio
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2 (Bandai Namco Pictures)
Masamune-kun's Revenge R (Silver Link)
Estrenos: 7 de julio
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 (TMS Entertainment)
Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3 (Gift-o'-Animation, Kinema Citrus, Studio Jemi)
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 (J.C.Staff)
Estreno: 12 de julio
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 (Bones)
Estreno: 13 de julio
The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 (Studio 3Hz)
Estreno: Fecha por anunciar
Link Click Season 2 (Studio LAN)