Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Clasificados

Todo lo que buscas en un solo click

Radio FM 103.3

Nuestra señal al Vivo

Espacio Empresarial

GeekED

ANIME

Crunchyroll sumará más de 30 títulos a su catálogo desde el 1 de julio

Los amantes de los animes estará felices
Los amantes de los animes estará felices

My Tiny Senpai y Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation, son algunos de los nuevos títulos que llegarán a la plataforma. En tanto, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces y Masamune-kun's Revenge R estrenarán nuevas temporadas

Mauricio David Vasquez Carvajal
30 de junio de 2023, 9:42 AM
30 de junio de 2023, 9:42 AM

La plataforma Crunchyroll anunció la lista de animes que ingresarán a su catálogo desde el 1 de julio de 2023 (Temporada de Verano en el hemisferio norte), el cual está conformado por más de 30 títulos entre estrenos y nuevas temporadas.

A continuación, te facilitamos la lista completa:

Animes:

Estrenos: 1 de julio

My Tiny Senpai (project No.9)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation (Liden Films)

Am I Actually the Strongest? (Staple Entertainment)

AYAKA (Studio Blanc)

Estreno: 3 de julio

Sweet Reincarnation (SynergySP)


Estreno: 4 de julio

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (GoHands)

Estreno: 5 de julio

Undead Murder Farce (Lapintrack)

Estreno: 5 de julio

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Estrenos: 7 de julio

The Gene of AI (Madhouse)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades (J.C.STAFF)


The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (GoHands)

Estrenos: 8 de julio

Liar, Liar (Geektoys)

My Unique Skills Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Maho Film)

TenPuru (Gekkou)

Estreno: 9 de julio

Classroom for Heroes (Actas)

Estreno: 12 de julio

Santa Cecilia y el Pastor Lawrence (Doga Kobo)

Estreno: Fecha por anunciar

The Great Cleric (Lapintrack)

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-

Nuevas temporadas:

Estreno: 1 de julio

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (CloverWorks)

Estreno: 2 de julio

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Studio Bind)

Estrenos: 3 de julio

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Masamune-kun's Revenge R (Silver Link)

Estrenos: 7 de julio

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 (TMS Entertainment)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3 (Gift-o'-Animation, Kinema Citrus, Studio Jemi)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 (J.C.Staff)

Estreno: 12 de julio

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 (Bones)

Estreno: 13 de julio

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 (Studio 3Hz)

Estreno: Fecha por anunciar

Link Click Season 2 (Studio LAN)


Lea también

GeekED

Los desarrollos de The Last of Us 2 y Horizon Forbidden West superaron los $us 210 millones cada uno

Los presupuestos fueron presentados ante la Comisión Federal de Comercio, como parte del juicio que llevan a cabo esa institución y Microsoft por la adquisición de Activision Blizzard

Tags