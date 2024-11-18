Santa Cruz de la Sierra

GeekEDVIDEOJUEGOS

The Game Awards 2024 revela a los nominados en todas sus categorías

El evento se llevará a cabo en la noche del 12 de diciembre de 2024

Mauricio David Vasquez Carvajal.
18 de noviembre de 2024, 14:18 PM
La edición 2024 de The Game Awards está a la vuelta de la esquina y promete ser especial, pues además de premiar a lo mejor del gaming, celebra su décimo aniversario. Geoff Keighley, anfitrión y productor del evento, anunció los nominados en 29 categorías, con ASTRO BOT y Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth liderando con siete nominaciones cada uno. Les siguen Metaphor Re con seis nominaciones y Silent Hill 2 junto a Balatro con cinco cada uno.

Este evento no solo reconocerá la excelencia en desarrollo de videojuegos, sino que también marcará una década destacando la creatividad, tecnología y arte que define a la industria. Los ganadores serán revelados en una gala espectacular que captará la atención de millones de fanáticos en todo el mundo. The Game Awards 2024 se llevará a cabo en la noche del 12 de diciembre de 2024.

Mirá todos los nominados a continuación:

Juego del Año

  • ASTROBOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio


Mejor dirección

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor narrativa

  • Finaal Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor Re:Fantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor dirección de arte

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Mejor Banda Sonora y Música

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor diseño de Audio

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Senua’s Sags: Hellblade II

Mejor actuación

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Juegos de Impacto

  • Life is Straange Double Exposure
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neval
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Mejor juego como servicio

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Mejor soporte para comunidad

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Mejor Juego Independiente

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Mejor Debut Independiente

  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Balatro

Mejor Juego para Móviles

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Withering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokémon TCGP

Mejor juego VR | AR

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening VR

Mejor juego de acción

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor juego de peleas

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • TEKKEN 6

Mejor juego familiar

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Princess Peach Showtime
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Frostpunk 2I
  • Kunisu-Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Mejor juego de deportes

  • NVA 2K25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Top Spin 2K25t
  • WWE 2K24
  • F1 24

Mejor multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • TEKKEN 8

Mejor adaptación de videojuego

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Juego más anticipado

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of YoteiI
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor creador de contenido

  • CaseOh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Games
  • Typical Gamer
  • Usada Pekora

Mejor juego de esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • VALORANT

Mejor atleta de esports

  • 33
  • AlesksiB
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • zywoo
  • zmjjkk

Mejor equipo de esports

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • NAVI
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

