The Game Awards 2024 revela a los nominados en todas sus categorías
El evento se llevará a cabo en la noche del 12 de diciembre de 2024
La edición 2024 de The Game Awards está a la vuelta de la esquina y promete ser especial, pues además de premiar a lo mejor del gaming, celebra su décimo aniversario. Geoff Keighley, anfitrión y productor del evento, anunció los nominados en 29 categorías, con ASTRO BOT y Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth liderando con siete nominaciones cada uno. Les siguen Metaphor Re con seis nominaciones y Silent Hill 2 junto a Balatro con cinco cada uno.
Este evento no solo reconocerá la excelencia en desarrollo de videojuegos, sino que también marcará una década destacando la creatividad, tecnología y arte que define a la industria. Los ganadores serán revelados en una gala espectacular que captará la atención de millones de fanáticos en todo el mundo. The Game Awards 2024 se llevará a cabo en la noche del 12 de diciembre de 2024.
Mirá todos los nominados a continuación:
Juego del Año
- ASTROBOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor narrativa
- Finaal Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor Re:Fantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor dirección de arte
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- ASTRO BOT
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor diseño de Audio
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Senua’s Sags: Hellblade II
Mejor actuación
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Juegos de Impacto
- Life is Straange Double Exposure
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neval
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Mejor juego como servicio
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Mejor soporte para comunidad
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Mejor Debut Independiente
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Balatro
Mejor Juego para Móviles
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Withering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCGP
Mejor juego VR | AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
Mejor juego de acción
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Mejor RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor juego de peleas
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- TEKKEN 6
Mejor juego familiar
- ASTRO BOT
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2I
- Kunisu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Mejor juego de deportes
- NVA 2K25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Top Spin 2K25t
- WWE 2K24
- F1 24
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
Mejor adaptación de videojuego
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Juego más anticipado
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of YoteiI
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor creador de contenido
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Games
- Typical Gamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor juego de esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- VALORANT
Mejor atleta de esports
- 33
- AlesksiB
- Chovy
- Faker
- zywoo
- zmjjkk
Mejor equipo de esports
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- NAVI
- T1
- Team Liquid