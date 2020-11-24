Beyoncé, Dua Lipa y Taylor Swift, el trío de divas que buscará la gloria en los Grammy 2021

Es una tormenta de mujer. Beyoncé y su energía vuelven a patear el tablero de los convocados a la fiesta. Es la favorita de los Premios Grammy 2021 con nueve nominaciones, seguida por Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch y Taylor Swift, con seis nominaciones cada uno respectivamente.

La sexagésima tercera edición de premiación sucederá después de uno de los años más duros para la industria musical debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. Tendrá lugar en el Staples Center el 31 de enero en Los Ángeles.



Esta la lista de los convocados.

Álbum del año:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday life

Jacob Collier - Djesse vol. 3

HAIM – Women in music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s burning

Taylor Swift – Folklore





Grabación del año:

Beyoncé – “Black parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Doja Cat – “Say so”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t start now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”





Canción del año:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”





Mejor Nuevo Artista:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranda

Megan Thee Stallion





Mejor Interpretación Solista, Pop:

Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”





Mejor Interpretación Grupal/Dúo, Pop:

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”





Mejor Álbum Pop:

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatic

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore





Mejor Interpretación Rock:

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Grace Potter – “Daylight”





Mejor Canción Rock:

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”





Mejor Álbum Rock:

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal





Mejor Álbum Alternativo:

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jamie

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush





Mejor Interpretación Metal:

Body Count – “Bum-Rush”

Cod Orange – “Underneath”

In This Moment – “The In-Between”

Poppy – “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”





Mejor Interpretación Rap:

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Pop Smoke – “Dior”





Mejor Interpretación Rap Melódico:

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”





Mejor Álbum Folk:

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times





Mejor Álbum Americana:

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels





Mejor Interpretación Raíces Americanas:

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”

Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”





Mejor Banda Sonora:

Max Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker





Mejor Canción Compuesta para Obra Audiovisual:

Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”

Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”

Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”

Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”





Mejor Compilado para Obra Audiovisual:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

JoJo Rabbit





Mejor Película Musical:

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas





Mejor Video Musical:

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Woodkid – “Goliath”





Productor del Año:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Wyatt