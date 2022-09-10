Estos son los nominados a los Emmy en las principales categorías

Lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 74ª edición de los premios Emmy, los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el lunes en Los Ángeles.



La serie dramática de HBO "Succession" lidera la contienda con 25 nominaciones, seguida de la serie de comedia "Ted Lasso" y la miniserie "The White Lotus", ambas con 20.

- Mejor serie dramática -

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"El juego del calamar" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

- Mejor serie de comedia -

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)

"Only Murders In The Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do In The Shadows" (FX)

- Mejor actor en serie dramática -

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "El juego del calamar"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

- Mejor actriz en serie dramática -

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

- Mejor actor en serie de comedia -

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders In The Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders In The Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

- Mejor actriz en serie de comedia -

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

- Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática -

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "El juego del calamar"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "El juego del calamar"

- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática -

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "El juego del calamar"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

- Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia -

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia -

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

- Mejor miniserie -

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Inventing Anna" (Netflix)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO)

- Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión -

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Escenas de un matrimonio"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

- Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión -

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

- Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión -

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen. "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

- Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión -

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

- Series con más nominaciones -

"Succession" - 25

"Ted Lasso" - 20

"The White Lotus" - 20

"Hacks" - 17

"Only Murders in the Building" - 17

"Euphoria" - 16

"Barry" - 14

"Dopesick" - 14

"Severance" - 14

"El juego del calamar" - 14







