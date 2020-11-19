Ya se conocen los nominados a The Game Awards 2020

Escucha esta nota aquí

Aunque 2020 ha sido un año particular por la pandemia, la gala de The Game Awards de este año se llevará a cabo (de forma virtual) y cumplirá su misión de celebrar lo mejor de la industria de los videojuegos.

A poco menos de un mes de que se celebre el evento (10 de diciembre y se trasmitirá por diferentes plataformas digitales), este miércoles se revelaron cuáles son los nominados en las diferentes categorías.

En esta edición, quienes pelearán por el premio más importante: GOTY (Game of the Year) son The Last of Us: Part II, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima y Hades. Todos ellos han dado de qué hablar en 2020 por su calidad, entre otras cosas.

A continuación, puedes ver más categorías y quienes las disputan:

Mejor Dirección de Juego

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supermassive Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Dirección de Arte



Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Juego Como Servicio

Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Mejor Multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Valorant (Riot)

Mejor Banda Sonora

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor Juego Independiente

Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Hades (Supermassive)

Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Mejor Actuación

Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II

Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa

Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II

Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades

Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor RPG

Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)

Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)

DiRT 5 (Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA)

Mejor Juego de Estrategia

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)

Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Mejor Juego de Peleas

GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)

Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)

Mejor Juego Familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor Juego para Móviles

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)

Mejor Juego Independiente Debut

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)