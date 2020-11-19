GENTE
VIDEOJUEGOS
Ya se conocen los nominados a The Game Awards 2020
El evento se levará a cabo el 10 de diciembre y se trasmitirá por diferentes plataformas digitales
Mauricio David Vasquez Carvajal 19/11/2020 10:44
Aunque 2020 ha sido un año particular por la pandemia, la gala de The Game Awards de este año se llevará a cabo (de forma virtual) y cumplirá su misión de celebrar lo mejor de la industria de los videojuegos.
A poco menos de un mes de que se celebre el evento (10 de diciembre y se trasmitirá por diferentes plataformas digitales), este miércoles se revelaron cuáles son los nominados en las diferentes categorías.
En esta edición, quienes pelearán por el premio más importante: GOTY (Game of the Year) son The Last of Us: Part II, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima y Hades. Todos ellos han dado de qué hablar en 2020 por su calidad, entre otras cosas.
A continuación, puedes ver más categorías y quienes las disputan:
Mejor Dirección de Juego
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Hades (Supermassive Games)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Dirección de Arte
Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Hades (Supermassive)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Juego Como Servicio
Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Mejor Multijugador
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Among Us (Innersloth)
Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
Valorant (Riot)
Mejor Banda Sonora
DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Hades (Supermassive)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Narrativa
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Juego Independiente
Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
Hades (Supermassive)
Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
Mejor Actuación
Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Mejor RPG
Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
F1 2020 (Codemasters)
FIFA 21 (EA)
Mejor Juego de Estrategia
Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Mejor Juego de Peleas
GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
Street Fighter V (Capcom)
One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)
Mejor Juego Familiar
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Mejor Juego para Móviles
Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
Among Us (Innersloth)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)
Mejor Juego Independiente Debut
Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)