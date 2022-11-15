Sociales
Beyoncé favorita a premios Grammy con nueve nominaciones
La cantante pop será una de las grandes protagonistas al ostentar nueve nominaciones, seguida de Kendrick Lamar y Adele. Los Grammys 2023 se entregarán el 5 de febrero.
Beyoncé competirá en nueve categorías en la próxima edición de los premios Grammys, seguida por Kendrick Lamar con ocho, y Adele y Brandi Carlile con siete, anunció el martes la Academia de la Grabación.
El reconocimiento de Beyoncé por su álbum "Renacimiento" también llevó a la reina del pop a empatar con su esposo, Jay-Z, como los artistas con más nominaciones de la historia de los Grammy, con 88 cada uno.
La entrega número 65 de los Grammy Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 5 de febrero de 2023.
Mira a continuación la lista completa de nominados (actualizándose al momento):
Album Of The Year / Álbum del año
• ‘Voyage’ — ABBA
• ‘30’ — Adele
• ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ — Bad Bunny
• ‘RENAISSANCE’ — Beyoncé
• ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’ — Mary J. Blige
• ‘In These Silent Days’ — Brandi Carlile
• ‘Music Of The Spheres’ — Coldplay
• ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ — Kendrick Lamar
• ‘Special’ — Lizzo
• ‘Harry’s House’ — Harry Styles
Mejor Álbum Urbano
• ‘Trap Cake, Vol.2’ — Rauw Alejandro
• ‘Un verano sin ti’ — Bad Bunny
• ‘Legendaddy’ — Daddy Yankee
• ‘La 167’ — Farruko
• ‘The Love & Sex Tape’ — Maluma
Best Pop Solo Performance / Mejor interpretación solista
• ‘Easy on Me’ — Adele
• ‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny
• ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
• ‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
• ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
• ‘As it Was’ — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance / Mejor interpretación de un dúo/grupo pop
• ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA
• ‘Bam Bam’ — Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
• ‘My Universe’ — Coldplay & BTS
• ‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
• ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best Pop Vocal Album / Mejor álbum pop vocal
• ‘Voyage’ — ABBA
• ‘30’ — Adele
• ‘Music of the Spheres’ — Coldplay
• ‘Harry’s House’ — Harry Styles
• ‘Special’ — Lizzo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording // Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
• ‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce
• ‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo
• ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo & Miguel
• ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
• ‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.
Best Rap Album / Mejor álbum de rap
• ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled
• ‘I Never Liked You’ — Future
• ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ — Jack Harlow
• ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ — Kendrick Lamar
• ‘It’s Almost Dry’ — Pusha T
Best Rap Song / Mejor canción rap
• ‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow featuring Drake
• ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
• ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
• ‘Pushin P’ — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
Song of the Year / Canción del año
• ‘abcdefu’ — GAYLE
• ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
• ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift
• ‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
• ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
• ‘Break My Soul’ — Beyoncé
• ‘Easy on Me’ — Adele
• ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
• ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
• ‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt
Record Of The Year / Grabación del año
• ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA
• ‘Easy On Me’ — Adele
• ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ — Beyoncé
• ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige
• ‘You And Me On The Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
• ‘Woman’ — Doja Cat
• ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy
• ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar
• ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo
• ‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles
Best New Artist /Mejor artista nuevo
• Anitta
• Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck
• Samara Joy
• Latto
• Måneskin
• Muni Long
• Tobe Nwigwe
• Molly Tuttle
• Wet Leg