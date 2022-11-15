Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Beyoncé favorita a premios Grammy con nueve nominaciones

Beyoncé tiene nueve nominaciones (Getty)

La cantante pop será una de las grandes protagonistas al ostentar nueve nominaciones, seguida de Kendrick Lamar y Adele. Los Grammys 2023 se entregarán el 5 de febrero.

El Deber logo
Agencia AFP
15 de noviembre de 2022, 14:44 PM
Beyoncé competirá en nueve categorías en la próxima edición de los premios Grammys, seguida por Kendrick Lamar con ocho, y Adele y Brandi Carlile con siete, anunció el martes la Academia de la Grabación.

El reconocimiento de Beyoncé por su álbum "Renacimiento" también llevó a la reina del pop a empatar con su esposo, Jay-Z, como los artistas con más nominaciones de la historia de los Grammy, con 88 cada uno.

La entrega número 65 de los Grammy Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 5 de febrero de 2023.

Mira a continuación la lista completa de nominados (actualizándose al momento):

Album Of The Year / Álbum del año

             ‘Voyage’ — ABBA

             ‘30’ — Adele

             ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ — Bad Bunny

             ‘RENAISSANCE’ — Beyoncé

             ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’ — Mary J. Blige

             ‘In These Silent Days’ — Brandi Carlile

             ‘Music Of The Spheres’ — Coldplay

             ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ — Kendrick Lamar

             ‘Special’ — Lizzo

             ‘Harry’s House’ — Harry Styles

Mejor Álbum Urbano

             ‘Trap Cake, Vol.2’ — Rauw Alejandro

             ‘Un verano sin ti’ — Bad Bunny

             ‘Legendaddy’ — Daddy Yankee

             ‘La 167’ — Farruko

             ‘The Love & Sex Tape’ — Maluma

Best Pop Solo Performance / Mejor interpretación solista

             ‘Easy on Me’ — Adele

             ‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny

             ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

             ‘Woman’ — Doja Cat

             ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

             ‘As it Was’ — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance / Mejor interpretación de un dúo/grupo pop

             ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA

             ‘Bam Bam’ — Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

             ‘My Universe’ — Coldplay & BTS

             ‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

             ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone & Doja Cat

Best Pop Vocal Album / Mejor álbum pop vocal

             ‘Voyage’ — ABBA

             ‘30’ — Adele

             ‘Music of the Spheres’ — Coldplay

             ‘Harry’s House’ — Harry Styles

             ‘Special’ — Lizzo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording // Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

             ‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce

             ‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo

             ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo & Miguel

             ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

             ‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.

Best Rap Album / Mejor álbum de rap

             ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled

             ‘I Never Liked You’ — Future

             ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ — Jack Harlow

             ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ — Kendrick Lamar

             ‘It’s Almost Dry’ — Pusha T

Best Rap Song / Mejor canción rap

             ‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow featuring Drake

             ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

             ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

             ‘Pushin P’ — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

Song of the Year / Canción del año

             ‘abcdefu’ — GAYLE

             ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

             ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift

             ‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

             ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

             ‘Break My Soul’ — Beyoncé

             ‘Easy on Me’ — Adele

             ‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

             ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

             ‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt

Record Of The Year / Grabación del año

             ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA

             ‘Easy On Me’ — Adele

             ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ — Beyoncé

             ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige

             ‘You And Me On The Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

             ‘Woman’ — Doja Cat

             ‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy

             ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar

             ‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo

             ‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles

Best New Artist /Mejor artista nuevo

             Anitta

             Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck

             Samara Joy

             Latto

             Måneskin

             Muni Long

             Tobe Nwigwe

             Molly Tuttle

             Wet Leg


