Conoce quienes son los nominados a los Premios del Sindicato de Actores

La temporada de premios del mundo del entretenimiento ha dado inicio con la reciente celebración de los Globos de Oro y los Governors Awards, y ahora la atención se centra en los nominados para la 30° edición de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores.



La gala, programada para el 24 de febrero en el Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall de Los Ángeles, marcará un hito al ser transmitida en directo por Netflix, siendo la primera vez que estos premios pueden ser disfrutados a través de un servicio de streaming.



Conoce las categorías y sus nominados:

CINE

Interpretación destacada de un actor protagonista masculino:

Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein – “MAESTRO”

Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin – “RUSTIN”

Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham – “THE HOLDOVERS”

Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”

Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious “Monk” Ellison – “AMERICAN FICTION”

Interpretación destacada de un actor masculino en un papel secundario:

Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison – “AMERICAN FICTION”

Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter – “POOR THINGS”

Robert De Niro / William Hale – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss – “OPPENHEIMER”

Ryan Gosling / Ken – “BARBIE”

Interpretación destacada de una actriz protagonista:

Annette Bening / Diana Nyad – “NYAD”

Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

Carey﻿ Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre – “MAESTRO”

Margot Rrobbie / Barbie – “BARBIE”

Emma Stone / Bella Baxter – “POOR THINGS”

Interpretación destacada de una actriz de reparto:

Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”

Danielle Brooks / Sofia – “THE COLOR PURPLE”

Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari – “FERRARI”

Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll – “NYAD”

Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb – “THE HOLDOVERS”

Mejor interpretación de un reparto en una película

American Fiction﻿

Erika Alexander / CoralineADAM BRODY / Wiley Valdespino

SterLing K. Brown / Clifford Ellison

Keith David / Willy the Wonker

John Otiz / ArthurISSA RAE / Sintara Golden

Tracee Ellis Rross / Lisa Ellison

Leslie Uggams / Agnes Ellison

Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious “Monk” Ellison

Barbie

Michael Cera / Allan

Will Ferrell / Mattel CEO

America Ferrera / Gloria

Ryan Gosling / Ken

Ariana GreenBlatt / Sasha

Kate Mckinnon / Barbie

Helen Mirren / Narradora

Rhea Perlman / Ruth

Issa Rae / Barbie

Margot Robbie / Barbie

El Color Púrpura

Halle Bailey / Young Nettie

Fantasia Barrino / Celie

Jon Batiste / Grady

Danielle Brooks / Sofia

Ciara / Nettie

Colman Domingo / Mister

Aunjanue Ellis -Taylor / Mama

Louis Gossett Jr. / Ol’ Mister

Corey Hawkins / Harpo

Tarajy P. Henson / Shug Avery

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi / Young Celie

Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” / Squeak

Killers of the Flower Moon

Tantoo Cardinal / Lizzie Q

Robert De Niro / William Hale

Leonardo Dicaprio / Ernest Burkhart

Brendan Fraser / W.S. Hamilton

Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart

John Lithgow / Prosecutor Peter Leaward

Jesse Plemons / Tom White

Oppenheimer

Casey Affleck / Boris Pash

Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer

Kenneth Branagh / Niels Bohr

Matt Damon / Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss

Josh Hartnett / Ernest Lawrence

Rami Malek / David Hill

Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh / Jean Tatlock

TELEVISION

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película para televisión o serie limitada:

Matt Bomer / Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller – “FELLOW TRAVELERS”

Jon Haim / Roy Tillman – “FARGO”

David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves – “LAWMEN: BASS REEVES”

Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk – “MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE”

Steven Yeun / Danny Cho – “BEEF”

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película para televisión o serie limitada:

Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers – “PAINKILLER”

Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce – “TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS”

Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott – “LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY”

Bel Powley / Miep Gies – “A SMALL LIGHT”

Ali Wong / Amy Lau – “BEEF”

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie dramática:

Brian Cox / Logan Roy – “SUCCESSION”

Billy Crudup﻿ / Cory Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy – “SUCCESSION”

Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans – “SUCCESSION”

Pedro Pascal / Joel – “THE LAST OF US”

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

Bella Ramsey / Ellie – “THE LAST OF US”

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”

Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy – “SUCCESSION”

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de comedia

Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent – “TED LASSO”

Bill Harder / Barry – “BARRY”

Ebon Moss - Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich – “THE BEAR”

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam “Midge” Maisel – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton – “TED LASSO”

Mejor interpretación de un conjunto en una serie dramática

The Crown

Khalid Abdalla / Dodi Fayed

Sebastian Blint / Prince Edward

Bertie Carvel / Tony Blair

Salim Daw / Mohamed Al Fayed

Elizabeth Debicki / Princesa Diana

Luther Ford / Príncipe Harry

Claudia Harrison / Princesa Anne

Lesley Manville / Princesa Margaret

Ed Mcey / Príncipe William

James Murray / Prince Andrew

Jonathan Price / Príncipe Philip, Duque de Edimburgo

Imelda Staunton / Reina Elizabeth II

Marcia Warren / Reina Elizabeth, la Reina Madre

Dominic West / Príncipe Carlos

Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles

La Edad Dorada

Ben Ahlers / Jack



Ashlie Atkinson / Mamie Fish

Christine Baranski / Agnes van Rhijn

Denée Benton/ Peggy Scott

Nicole Brydon Bloom / Maud Beaton

Michael Cerveris / Watson

Carrie Coon / Bertha Russell

Kelley Curran / Mrs. Winterton

Taissa Farmiga / Gladys Russell

David Furr / Dashiell Montgomery

Jack Gilpin / Church

Ward Horton / Charles Fane

Louisa Jacobson / Marian Brook

Simon Jones / Bannister

Sullivan Jones / T. Thomas Fortune

Celia Keenan - Bolger / Mrs. Bruce

Nathan Lane / Ward McAllister

Matilda Lawler / Frances Montgomery

Robert Sean Leonard / Luke Forte

Audra Mcdonald / Dorothy Scott

Debra Monk / Armstrong

Donna Murphy / Mrs. Astor

Kristine Nielsen / Mrs. Bauer

Cynthia Nixon / Ada Brook

Kelli O’hara / Aurora Fane

Patrick Page / Richard Clay

Harry Richarsond / Larry Russell

Taylor Richardson / Bridget

Blake Ritson / Oscar van Rhijn

Jeremy Shamos / Mr. Gilbert

Douglas Sills / Borden

Morgan Spector / George Russell

John Douglas Thompson / Arthur Scott

Erin Wilhelmi / Adelheid

The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal / Joel

Bella Ramsey / Ellie

The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy

Nicole Beharie / Christina Hunter

Shari Belafonte Julia

Nestor Carbonell / Yanko Flores

Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass / Chip Black

Jon Hamm / Paul Marks

Theo Iyer / Kyle

Hannah Leder / Isabella

Greta Lee / Stella Bak

Julianna Margulies / Laura Peterson

Tig Notaro / Amanda Robinson

Karen Pittman / Mia Jordan

Reese Witherspoon / Bradley Jackson

Succession

Nicholas Beaund / Greg Hirsch

Juliana Canfield / Jess Jordan

Brian Cox / Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy

Dagmara Dominczyk / Karolina Novotney

Peter Friedman / Frank Vernon

Justine Lupe / Willa

Matthew Masfadyen / Tom Wambsgans

Arian Moayed / Stewy Hosseini

Scott Nicholson / Colin Stiles

David Rasche﻿ / Karl Muller

Alan Ruck / Connor Roy

Alexander Skarsgård / Lukas Matsson

J.Smith - Cameron / Gerri Kellman

Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy

Fisher Stevens / Hugo Baker

Jeremy Strong / Kendall Roy

Zoë Winters/ Kerry Castellabate

Mejor interpretación de un conjunto en una serie de comedia

Abbot Elementary

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues



William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chirs Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie

Barry

Anthony Carrigan / NoHo Hank



Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed

Zachary Golinger / John

Bill Hader / Barry

Andre Hyland/ Jason

Fred Melamed / Tom Posorro

Charles Parnell / DA Buckner

Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches

Tobie Windham / Damian

Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau

Robert Wisdom / Jim Moss

El Oso

Lionel Boyce / Marcus

Jose Cervantes Jr. / Angel

Liza Colón - Zayas / Tina

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Richard Esteras / Manny

Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim

Molly Gordon / Claire

Corey Hendrix / Sweeps

Matty Matheson / Neil Fak

Ebon Moss - Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Oliver Platt / Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Only Murders in the Building

Gerald Caesar / Ty

Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris

Linda Emond / Donna

Selena Gómez / Mabel Mora

Allison Guinn / K.T.

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

Ashley Park / Kimber

Don Darryl Rivera / Bobo

Paul Rudd / Ben Glenroy

Jeremy Shamos / Dickie Glenroy

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam

Meryl Streep / Loretta Durkin

Wesley Taylor / Cliff

Jason Veasey / Jonathan

Jesse Williams / Tobert

Ted Lasso

Annette Badland / Mae Green

Kola Bokinni / Isaac McAdoo

Edyta Budnik / Jade

Adam Colborne / Baz Primrose

Phil Dunster / Jamie Tartt

Cristo Fernández / Dani Rojas

Kevin “KG” Garry / Paul La Fleur

Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent

Billy Harris / Colin Hughes

Anthony Head / Rupert Mannion

Brendan Hunt / Coach Beard

Toheeb Jimoh / Sam Obisanya

James Lance / Trent Crimm

Nick Mohammed / Nathan Shelley

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift / Leslie Higgins

Juno Temple / Keeley Jones

Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton

Bronson Webb / Jeremy Blumenthal

Katy Wix / Barbara

ESPECIALISTAS EN ACROBACIAS

Mejor actuación de un grupo de especialistas acróbatas en una película:

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Mejor actuación de un equipo de especialistas acróbatas en una serie de televisión:

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian