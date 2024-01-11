Sociales
SOCIALES
Conoce quienes son los nominados a los Premios del Sindicato de Actores
La 30° edición de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores se perfila como un evento emocionante, con destacadas producciones como "Barbie", "Oppenheimer" y "Succession" liderando las nominaciones
La temporada de premios del mundo del entretenimiento ha dado inicio con la reciente celebración de los Globos de Oro y los Governors Awards, y ahora la atención se centra en los nominados para la 30° edición de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores.
La gala, programada para el 24 de febrero en el Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall de Los Ángeles, marcará un hito al ser transmitida en directo por Netflix, siendo la primera vez que estos premios pueden ser disfrutados a través de un servicio de streaming.
Conoce las categorías y sus nominados:
CINE
Interpretación destacada de un actor protagonista masculino:
Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein – “MAESTRO”
Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin – “RUSTIN”
Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham – “THE HOLDOVERS”
Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”
Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious “Monk” Ellison – “AMERICAN FICTION”
Interpretación destacada de un actor masculino en un papel secundario:
Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison – “AMERICAN FICTION”
Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter – “POOR THINGS”
Robert De Niro / William Hale – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”
Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss – “OPPENHEIMER”
Ryan Gosling / Ken – “BARBIE”
Interpretación destacada de una actriz protagonista:
Annette Bening / Diana Nyad – “NYAD”
Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”
Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre – “MAESTRO”
Margot Rrobbie / Barbie – “BARBIE”
Emma Stone / Bella Baxter – “POOR THINGS”
Interpretación destacada de una actriz de reparto:
Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”
Danielle Brooks / Sofia – “THE COLOR PURPLE”
Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari – “FERRARI”
Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll – “NYAD”
Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb – “THE HOLDOVERS”
Mejor interpretación de un reparto en una película
American Fiction
Erika Alexander / CoralineADAM BRODY / Wiley Valdespino
SterLing K. Brown / Clifford Ellison
Keith David / Willy the Wonker
John Otiz / ArthurISSA RAE / Sintara Golden
Tracee Ellis Rross / Lisa Ellison
Leslie Uggams / Agnes Ellison
Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious “Monk” Ellison
Barbie
Michael Cera / Allan
Will Ferrell / Mattel CEO
America Ferrera / Gloria
Ryan Gosling / Ken
Ariana GreenBlatt / Sasha
Kate Mckinnon / Barbie
Helen Mirren / Narradora
Rhea Perlman / Ruth
Issa Rae / Barbie
Margot Robbie / Barbie
El Color Púrpura
Halle Bailey / Young Nettie
Fantasia Barrino / Celie
Jon Batiste / Grady
Danielle Brooks / Sofia
Ciara / Nettie
Colman Domingo / Mister
Aunjanue Ellis -Taylor / Mama
Louis Gossett Jr. / Ol’ Mister
Corey Hawkins / Harpo
Tarajy P. Henson / Shug Avery
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi / Young Celie
Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” / Squeak
Killers of the Flower Moon
Tantoo Cardinal / Lizzie Q
Robert De Niro / William Hale
Leonardo Dicaprio / Ernest Burkhart
Brendan Fraser / W.S. Hamilton
Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart
John Lithgow / Prosecutor Peter Leaward
Jesse Plemons / Tom White
Oppenheimer
Casey Affleck / Boris Pash
Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer
Kenneth Branagh / Niels Bohr
Matt Damon / Leslie Groves
Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss
Josh Hartnett / Ernest Lawrence
Rami Malek / David Hill
Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer
Florence Pugh / Jean Tatlock
TELEVISION
Mejor interpretación masculina en una película para televisión o serie limitada:
Matt Bomer / Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller – “FELLOW TRAVELERS”
Jon Haim / Roy Tillman – “FARGO”
David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves – “LAWMEN: BASS REEVES”
Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk – “MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE”
Steven Yeun / Danny Cho – “BEEF”
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película para televisión o serie limitada:
Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers – “PAINKILLER”
Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce – “TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS”
Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott – “LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY”
Bel Powley / Miep Gies – “A SMALL LIGHT”
Ali Wong / Amy Lau – “BEEF”
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie dramática:
Brian Cox / Logan Roy – “SUCCESSION”
Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”
Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy – “SUCCESSION”
Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans – “SUCCESSION”
Pedro Pascal / Joel – “THE LAST OF US”
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”
Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”
Bella Ramsey / Ellie – “THE LAST OF US”
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”
Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy – “SUCCESSION”
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de comedia
Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent – “TED LASSO”
Bill Harder / Barry – “BARRY”
Ebon Moss - Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich – “THE BEAR”
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de comedia
Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam “Midge” Maisel – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”
Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton – “TED LASSO”
Mejor interpretación de un conjunto en una serie dramática
The Crown
Khalid Abdalla / Dodi Fayed
Sebastian Blint / Prince Edward
Bertie Carvel / Tony Blair
Salim Daw / Mohamed Al Fayed
Elizabeth Debicki / Princesa Diana
Luther Ford / Príncipe Harry
Claudia Harrison / Princesa Anne
Lesley Manville / Princesa Margaret
Ed Mcey / Príncipe William
James Murray / Prince Andrew
Jonathan Price / Príncipe Philip, Duque de Edimburgo
Imelda Staunton / Reina Elizabeth II
Marcia Warren / Reina Elizabeth, la Reina Madre
Dominic West / Príncipe Carlos
Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles
La Edad Dorada
Ben Ahlers / Jack
Ashlie Atkinson / Mamie Fish
Christine Baranski / Agnes van Rhijn
Denée Benton/ Peggy Scott
Nicole Brydon Bloom / Maud Beaton
Michael Cerveris / Watson
Carrie Coon / Bertha Russell
Kelley Curran / Mrs. Winterton
Taissa Farmiga / Gladys Russell
David Furr / Dashiell Montgomery
Jack Gilpin / Church
Ward Horton / Charles Fane
Louisa Jacobson / Marian Brook
Simon Jones / Bannister
Sullivan Jones / T. Thomas Fortune
Celia Keenan - Bolger / Mrs. Bruce
Nathan Lane / Ward McAllister
Matilda Lawler / Frances Montgomery
Robert Sean Leonard / Luke Forte
Audra Mcdonald / Dorothy Scott
Debra Monk / Armstrong
Donna Murphy / Mrs. Astor
Kristine Nielsen / Mrs. Bauer
Cynthia Nixon / Ada Brook
Kelli O’hara / Aurora Fane
Patrick Page / Richard Clay
Harry Richarsond / Larry Russell
Taylor Richardson / Bridget
Blake Ritson / Oscar van Rhijn
Jeremy Shamos / Mr. Gilbert
Douglas Sills / Borden
Morgan Spector / George Russell
John Douglas Thompson / Arthur Scott
Erin Wilhelmi / Adelheid
The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal / Joel
Bella Ramsey / Ellie
The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy
Nicole Beharie / Christina Hunter
Shari Belafonte Julia
Nestor Carbonell / Yanko Flores
Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison
Mark Duplass / Chip Black
Jon Hamm / Paul Marks
Theo Iyer / Kyle
Hannah Leder / Isabella
Greta Lee / Stella Bak
Julianna Margulies / Laura Peterson
Tig Notaro / Amanda Robinson
Karen Pittman / Mia Jordan
Reese Witherspoon / Bradley Jackson
Succession
Nicholas Beaund / Greg Hirsch
Juliana Canfield / Jess Jordan
Brian Cox / Logan Roy
Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy
Dagmara Dominczyk / Karolina Novotney
Peter Friedman / Frank Vernon
Justine Lupe / Willa
Matthew Masfadyen / Tom Wambsgans
Arian Moayed / Stewy Hosseini
Scott Nicholson / Colin Stiles
David Rasche / Karl Muller
Alan Ruck / Connor Roy
Alexander Skarsgård / Lukas Matsson
J.Smith - Cameron / Gerri Kellman
Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy
Fisher Stevens / Hugo Baker
Jeremy Strong / Kendall Roy
Zoë Winters/ Kerry Castellabate
Mejor interpretación de un conjunto en una serie de comedia
Abbot Elementary
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chirs Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
Barry
Anthony Carrigan / NoHo Hank
Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed
Zachary Golinger / John
Bill Hader / Barry
Andre Hyland/ Jason
Fred Melamed / Tom Posorro
Charles Parnell / DA Buckner
Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches
Tobie Windham / Damian
Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau
Robert Wisdom / Jim Moss
El Oso
Lionel Boyce / Marcus
Jose Cervantes Jr. / Angel
Liza Colón - Zayas / Tina
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu
Abby Elliott / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
Richard Esteras / Manny
Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim
Molly Gordon / Claire
Corey Hendrix / Sweeps
Matty Matheson / Neil Fak
Ebon Moss - Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Oliver Platt / Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
Only Murders in the Building
Gerald Caesar / Ty
Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris
Linda Emond / Donna
Selena Gómez / Mabel Mora
Allison Guinn / K.T.
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage
Ashley Park / Kimber
Don Darryl Rivera / Bobo
Paul Rudd / Ben Glenroy
Jeremy Shamos / Dickie Glenroy
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam
Meryl Streep / Loretta Durkin
Wesley Taylor / Cliff
Jason Veasey / Jonathan
Jesse Williams / Tobert
Ted Lasso
Annette Badland / Mae Green
Kola Bokinni / Isaac McAdoo
Edyta Budnik / Jade
Adam Colborne / Baz Primrose
Phil Dunster / Jamie Tartt
Cristo Fernández / Dani Rojas
Kevin “KG” Garry / Paul La Fleur
Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent
Billy Harris / Colin Hughes
Anthony Head / Rupert Mannion
Brendan Hunt / Coach Beard
Toheeb Jimoh / Sam Obisanya
James Lance / Trent Crimm
Nick Mohammed / Nathan Shelley
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift / Leslie Higgins
Juno Temple / Keeley Jones
Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton
Bronson Webb / Jeremy Blumenthal
Katy Wix / Barbara
ESPECIALISTAS EN ACROBACIAS
Mejor actuación de un grupo de especialistas acróbatas en una película:
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Mejor actuación de un equipo de especialistas acróbatas en una serie de televisión:
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian