Estas son las 100 canciones más 'shazameadas' en la historia

El hit de Tones And I, Dance monkey, es el más buscado en la historia de la app
Estás en un boliche, la peluquería, el gimnasio, donde sea... suena una canción, te gusta y quieres saber el nombre para volver a escucharla. Antes de la creación de Shazam, puede que jamás hubieras vuelto a saber de ese tema, pero hoy, con solo grabar unos segundos de la melodía te saltará el título, el artista y hasta se agregará a tu playlist.
La idea de la app surgió en 1998, se desarrolló por casi una década y en 2013 se lanzó al mercado. El éxito fue tal que Apple la compró en 2017 y desde entonces su éxito es imparable.
Hace unos días alcanzó nada más y nada menos que 200 millones de usuarios activos, una cifra que merece un gran festejo. Por ello, Apple publicó las 100 canciones más buscadas en la historia de Shazam.
Dance monkey, de Tones and I, ocupa el primer lugar, con más de 36,6 millones de búsquedas desde su lanzamiento en mayo de 2019. La intérprete australiana dijo en un comunicado que publicó BC que la aplicación tuvo un papel clave en su carrera: "No tenía seguidores cuando lancé Dance monkey, pero (Shazam) me dio la oportunidad de llegar a más personas", expresó.
El hit de la cantante Toni Watson, su nombre original, también es un éxito en YouTube, donde sobrepasó los mil millones de reproducciones.
Curiosamente, en la lista solo aparecen dos canciones en español: Mi gente, de J Balvin, y Despacito, en la versión de Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber. El resto, todo es inglés.
Te compartimos la lista completa:
1. Dance Monkey – Tones And I
2. Prayer in C – Robin Schulz
3. Let her go – Passenger
4. Wake me up – Avicii
5. Lean on – Major Lazer
6. Thinking out loud – Ed Sheeran
7. Cheap thrills – Sia
8. Somebody that I used to know – Gotye
9. This girl – Kungs
10. Take me to church – Hozier
11. Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
12. All of me – John Legend
13. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
14. Can’t hold us – Macklemore
15. Rather be – Clean Bandit
16. Thrift shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
17. Faded – Alan Walker
18. Roses – Saint JHN
19. Cheerleader – OMI
20.Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi
21. I took a pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner
22. Counting stars – One Republic
23. Just give me a reason – Pink, Nate Ruess
24. Stolen dance – Milky Chance
25. Uptown funk – Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars
26. Rockabye – Clean Bandit
27. Stressed out – Twenty One Pilots
28. Blurred lines – Robin Thicke (Feat T.I)
29. Feel it still – Portugal. The Man
30. Get lucky – Daft Punk
31. Blinding lights – The Weeknd
32. See you again – Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth
33. Rude – Magic!
34. Mi gente – J Balvin
35. Way down we go – KALEO
36. Happy – Pharrell Williams
37. Rockstar – Post Malone, 21 Savage
38. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber
39. Animals – Martin Garrix
40. All about that bass – Meghan Trainor
41. Bad guy – Billie Eilish
42. Am i wrong – Nico & Vinz
43. Don’t be so shy – Imany
44. Firestone – Kygo
45. Chandelier – Sia
46. Tuesday – Burak Yeter
47. Don’t let me down – The Chainsmokers
48. Ho hey – The Lumineers
49. Believer – Imagine Dragons
50. We are young – Janelle Monáe, Fun
51. Human – Rag’n’Bone Man
52. In my mind – Dynoro
53. Safe and sound – Capital Cities
54. Love me like you do – Ellie Goulding
55. Dark horse – Katy Perry
56. Royals – Lorde
57. Demons – Imagine Dragons
58. I feel it coming – The Weeknd
59. Locked away – R. City, Adam Levine
60. Attention – Charlie Puth
61. Jubel – Klingande
62. Dusk till dawn – Zayn Malyk ft Sia
63. Don’t you worry child – Swedish House Mafia
64. Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
65. Havana – Camila Cabello
66. Love me again – John Newman
67. Closer – The Chainsmokers, Halsey
68. Little talks – Of Monsters and Men
69. One dance – Drake
70. La la la – Naughty Boy, Sam Smith
71. Love yourself – Justin Bieber
72. Are you with me – Lost Frequencies
73. Photograph – Ed Sheeran
74. The hills – The Weeknd
75. 7 Years – Lukas Graham
76. Sign of the times – Harry Styles
77. Let me love you – DJ Snake, Justin Bieber
78. Scream & shout – Will.i.am, Britney Spears
79. Cake by the ocean – DNCE
80. Worth it – Fifth Harmony
81. Want to want me – Jason Derulo
82. Can’t stop the feeling – Justin Timberlake
83. Something just like this – Chainsmokers, Coldplay
84. Reality – Lost Frequencies
85. Talk dirty – Jason Derulo
86. Im not the only one – Sam Smith
87. Solo – Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato
88. Piece of your heart – Meduza
89. Stitches – Shawn Mendes
90. Turn down for what – DJ Snake, Lil Jon
91. Lost on you – LP
92. Latch – Disclosure, Sam Smith
93. Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay
94. Goodbye – Feder
95. You know you like it – AlunaGeorge
96. Locked out of heaven – Bruno Mars
97. Earned it – The Weeknd
98. No roots – Alice Merton
99. Pumped up kicks – Foster the People
100. Ride it - Regard
