Estas son las 100 canciones más 'shazameadas' en la historia

Estás en un boliche, la peluquería, el gimnasio, donde sea... suena una canción, te gusta y quieres saber el nombre para volver a escucharla. Antes de la creación de Shazam, puede que jamás hubieras vuelto a saber de ese tema, pero hoy, con solo grabar unos segundos de la melodía te saltará el título, el artista y hasta se agregará a tu playlist.

La idea de la app surgió en 1998, se desarrolló por casi una década y en 2013 se lanzó al mercado. El éxito fue tal que Apple la compró en 2017 y desde entonces su éxito es imparable.

Hace unos días alcanzó nada más y nada menos que 200 millones de usuarios activos, una cifra que merece un gran festejo. Por ello, Apple publicó las 100 canciones más buscadas en la historia de Shazam.



Dance monkey, de Tones and I, ocupa el primer lugar, con más de 36,6 millones de búsquedas desde su lanzamiento en mayo de 2019. La intérprete australiana dijo en un comunicado que publicó BC que la aplicación tuvo un papel clave en su carrera: "No tenía seguidores cuando lancé Dance monkey, pero (Shazam) me dio la oportunidad de llegar a más personas", expresó.

El hit de la cantante Toni Watson, su nombre original, también es un éxito en YouTube, donde sobrepasó los mil millones de reproducciones.





Curiosamente, en la lista solo aparecen dos canciones en español: Mi gente, de J Balvin, y Despacito, en la versión de Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber. El resto, todo es inglés.

Te compartimos la lista completa:

1. Dance Monkey – Tones And I

2. Prayer in C – Robin Schulz

3. Let her go – Passenger

4. Wake me up – Avicii

5. Lea﻿n on – Major Lazer



6. Thinking out loud – Ed Sheeran

7. Cheap thrills – Sia

8. Somebody that I used to know – Gotye

9. This girl – Kungs

10. Take me to church – Hozier

11. Shape of you – Ed Sheeran



12. ﻿All of me – John Legend

13. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

14. Can’t hold us – Macklemore

15. Rather be – Clean Bandit

16. Thrift shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

17. Faded – Alan Walker

18. Roses – Saint JHN

19. Cheerleader – OMI

20. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi

21. I took a pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner

22. Counting stars – One Republic

23. Just give me a reason – Pink, Nate Ruess

24. Stolen dance – Milky Chance

25. Uptown funk – Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars

26. Rockabye – Clean Bandit

27. Stressed out – Twenty One Pilots

28. Blurred lines – Robin Thicke (Feat T.I)

29. Feel it still – Portugal. The Man

30. Get lucky – Daft Punk

31. Blinding lights – The Weeknd

32. See you again – Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth

33. Rude – Magic!

34. Mi gente – J Balvin

35. Way down we go – KALEO

36. Happy – Pharrell Williams



37. Rockstar – Post Malone, 21 Savage



38. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

39. Animals – Martin Garrix

40. All about that bass – Meghan Trainor

41. Bad guy – Billie Eilish

42. Am i wrong – Nico & Vinz

43. Don’t be so shy – Imany

44. Firestone – Kygo

45. Chandelier – Sia



46. Tuesday – Burak Yeter

47. Don’t let me down – The Chainsmokers

48. Ho hey – The Lumineers







49. Believer – Imagine Dragons





50. We are young – Janelle Monáe, Fun





51. Human – Rag’n’Bone Man





52. In my mind – Dynoro





53. Safe and sound – Capital Cities



54. Love me like you do – Ellie Goulding





55. Dark horse – Katy Perry





56. Royals – Lorde





57. Demons – Imagine Dragons





58. I feel it coming – The Weeknd



59. Locked away – R. City, Adam Levine





60. Attention – Charlie Puth





61. Jubel – Klingande





62. Dusk till dawn – Zayn Malyk ft Sia





63. Don’t you worry child – Swedish House Mafia





64. Radioactive – Imagine Dragons





65. Havana – Camila Cabello





66. Love me again – John Newman





67. Closer – The Chainsmokers, Halsey





68. Little talks – Of Monsters and Men





69. One dance – Drake





70. La la la – Naughty Boy, Sam Smith





71. Love yourself – Justin Bieber





72. Are you with me – Lost Frequencies





73. Photograph – Ed Sheeran





74. The hills – The Weeknd





75. 7 Years – Lukas Graham





76. Sign of the times – Harry Styles





77. Let me love you – DJ Snake, Justin Bieber





78. Scream & shout – Will.i.am, Britney Spears





79. Cake by the ocean – DNCE





80. Worth it – Fifth Harmony





81. Want to want me – Jason Derulo





82. Can’t stop the feeling – Justin Timberlake





83. Something just like this – Chainsmokers, Coldplay





84. Reality – Lost Frequencies





85. Talk dirty – Jason Derulo





86. Im not the only one – Sam Smith





87. Solo – Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato





88. Piece of your heart – Meduza





8 9. Stitches – Shawn Mendes





90. Turn down for what – DJ Snake, Lil Jon





91. Lost on you – LP





92. Latch – Disclosure, Sam Smith





93. Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay





94. Goodbye – Feder





95. You know you like it – AlunaGeorge





96. Locked out of heaven – Bruno Mars





97. Earned it – The Weeknd





98. No roots – Alice Merton





99. Pumped up kicks – Foster the People





100. Ride it - Regard