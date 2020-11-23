GENTE

Estas son las 100 canciones más 'shazameadas' en la historia

A los que les gusta la música saben que se ha convertido en una aplicación imprescindible en el celular

Sandra Quiroga Rojas 23/11/2020 17:40
El hit de Tones And I, Dance monkey, es el más buscado en la historia de la app

Estás en un boliche, la peluquería, el gimnasio, donde sea... suena una canción, te gusta y quieres saber el nombre para volver a escucharla. Antes de la creación de Shazam, puede que jamás hubieras vuelto a saber de ese tema, pero hoy, con solo grabar unos segundos de la melodía te saltará el título, el artista y hasta se agregará a tu playlist.

La idea de la app surgió en 1998, se desarrolló por casi una década y en 2013 se lanzó al mercado. El éxito fue tal que Apple la compró en 2017 y desde entonces su éxito es imparable.

Hace unos días alcanzó nada más y nada menos que 200 millones de usuarios activos, una cifra que merece un gran festejo. Por ello, Apple publicó las 100 canciones más buscadas en la historia de Shazam.

Dance monkey, de Tones and I, ocupa el primer lugar, con más de 36,6 millones de búsquedas desde su lanzamiento en mayo de 2019. La intérprete australiana dijo en un comunicado que publicó BC que la aplicación tuvo un papel clave en su carrera: "No tenía seguidores cuando lancé Dance monkey, pero (Shazam) me dio la oportunidad de llegar a más personas", expresó.

El hit de la cantante Toni Watson, su nombre original, también es un éxito en YouTube, donde sobrepasó los mil millones de reproducciones.


Curiosamente, en la lista solo aparecen dos canciones en español: Mi gente, de J Balvin, y Despacito, en la versión de Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber. El resto, todo es inglés. 

Te compartimos la lista completa:

1. Dance Monkey – Tones And I

2. Prayer in C – Robin Schulz

3. Let her go – Passenger

4. Wake me up – Avicii

5. Lean on – Major Lazer

6. Thinking out loud – Ed Sheeran

7. Cheap thrills – Sia

8. Somebody that I used to know – Gotye

9. This girl – Kungs

10. Take me to church – Hozier

11. Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

12. All of me – John Legend

13. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

14. Can’t hold us – Macklemore

15. Rather be – Clean Bandit

16. Thrift shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

17. Faded – Alan Walker

18. Roses – Saint JHN

19. Cheerleader – OMI

20. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi

21. I took a pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner

22. Counting stars – One Republic

23. Just give me a reason – Pink, Nate Ruess

24. Stolen dance – Milky Chance

25. Uptown funk – Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars

26. Rockabye – Clean Bandit

27. Stressed out – Twenty One Pilots

28. Blurred lines – Robin Thicke (Feat T.I)

29. Feel it still – Portugal. The Man

30. Get lucky – Daft Punk

31. Blinding lights – The Weeknd

32. See you again – Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth

33. Rude – Magic!

34. Mi gente – J Balvin

35. Way down we go – KALEO

36. Happy – Pharrell Williams

37. Rockstar – Post Malone, 21 Savage

38. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

39. Animals – Martin Garrix

40. All about that bass – Meghan Trainor

41. Bad guy – Billie Eilish

42. Am i wrong – Nico & Vinz

43. Don’t be so shy – Imany

44. Firestone – Kygo

45. Chandelier – Sia

46. Tuesday – Burak Yeter

47. Don’t let me down – The Chainsmokers

48. Ho hey – The Lumineers

49. Believer – Imagine Dragons

50. We are young – Janelle Monáe, Fun

51. Human – Rag’n’Bone Man

52. In my mind – Dynoro

53. Safe and sound – Capital Cities

54. Love me like you do – Ellie Goulding

55. Dark horse – Katy Perry

56. Royals – Lorde

57. Demons – Imagine Dragons

58. I feel it coming – The Weeknd

59. Locked away – R. City, Adam Levine

60. Attention – Charlie Puth

61. Jubel – Klingande

62. Dusk till dawn – Zayn Malyk ft Sia

63. Don’t you worry child – Swedish House Mafia

64. Radioactive – Imagine Dragons

65. Havana – Camila Cabello

66. Love me again – John Newman

67. Closer – The Chainsmokers, Halsey

68. Little talks – Of Monsters and Men

69. One dance – Drake

70. La la la – Naughty Boy, Sam Smith

71. Love yourself – Justin Bieber

72. Are you with me – Lost Frequencies

73. Photograph – Ed Sheeran

74. The hills – The Weeknd

75. 7 Years – Lukas Graham

76. Sign of the times – Harry Styles

77. Let me love you – DJ Snake, Justin Bieber

78. Scream & shout – Will.i.am, Britney Spears

79. Cake by the ocean – DNCE

80. Worth it – Fifth Harmony

81. Want to want me – Jason Derulo

82. Can’t stop the feeling – Justin Timberlake

83. Something just like this – Chainsmokers, Coldplay

84. Reality – Lost Frequencies

85. Talk dirty – Jason Derulo

86. Im not the only one – Sam Smith

87. Solo – Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato

88. Piece of your heart – Meduza

89. Stitches – Shawn Mendes

90. Turn down for what – DJ Snake, Lil Jon

91. Lost on you – LP

92. Latch – Disclosure, Sam Smith

93. Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay

94. Goodbye – Feder

95. You know you like it – AlunaGeorge

96. Locked out of heaven – Bruno Mars

97. Earned it – The Weeknd

98. No roots – Alice Merton

99. Pumped up kicks – Foster the People

100. Ride it - Regard


