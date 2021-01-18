'Ozark', 'The Crown' y Netflix lideran las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards

Escucha esta nota aquÃ­

"The Crown" y "Ozark" obtuvieron seis nominaciones, incluyendo a mejor drama, para los premios que organiza anualmente la Asociación de Críticos de Televisión estadounidense se anunció este lunes 18 de enero. Ambas series junto a otros programas le dio a Netflix un total de 26 nominaciones, la mayor cantidad de cualquier otro medio. HBO fue el siguiente, con 22 nominaciones.



"Lovecraft Country", de HBO, que también compite al mejor drama, obtuvo cinco nominaciones. Otros programas con cinco incluyen “Mrs. America ”(la serie limitada más reconocida); así como "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV) y "What We Do in the Shadows" de FX.

Además de mejor drama, "The Crown" también obtuvo nominaciones para las estrellas Olivia Colman y Emma Corrin (que competirán en la categoría de mejor actriz de drama), Josh O'Connor (mejor actor de drama), Gillian Anderson (mejor actriz de reparto de drama) y Tobias Menzies ( mejor actor secundario de drama).

Otros reconocimientos de “Ozark” incluyen mejor actor de drama para Jason Bateman, mejor actriz de drama para Laura Linney, mejor actor de reparto para Tom Pelphrey y mejor actriz de reparto para Julia Garner y Janet McTeer.

Además de "The Crown" y "Ozark", la categoría de drama incluye "Better Call Saul" (AMC), "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access), "Lovecraft Country" (HBO), "The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus ), “Perry Mason” (HBO) y “This Is Us” (NBC).

En cuanto a la comedia, además de "Schitt's Creek" y "What We Do In the Shadows", la categoría incluye "Better Things" (FX), "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max), "Mom" (CBS), "Pen15". (Hulu), “Ramy” (Hulu) y “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus).

Mientras tanto, las nominaciones de este año incluyen una nueva categoría, para formato corto (dominado por el recién llegado Quibi en su temporada inaugural, y única), mientras que los nominados no fueron anunciados para una categoría de serie animada. En otro cambio, el número de nominados a la actuación se redujo este año: de ocho a seis en actor de drama y actriz de drama, y ​​de siete a seis en la mayoría de las demás categorías de actuación.

Además de Quibi, otros recién llegados al streaming incluyeron a HBO Max, con dos nominaciones (ambas por “The Flight Attendant”). En cuanto al liderazgo de Netflix, se vio reforzado por la categoría especial de comedia, en la que obtuvo las seis nominaciones para barrer la categoría.

Taye Diggs regresa por tercera vez consecutiva como presentador de los Critics Choice Awards, que se transmitirán el domingo 7 de marzo (Los nominados a las películas se anunciarán el 7 de febrero). La 26ª entrega anual de los Critics 'Choice Awards será producida por Bob Bain Productions y Berlin Entertainment.

Vea la lista completa de nominaciones televisivas de la 26a edición de los Critics 'Choice Awards a continuación:

SERIE DE DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Perry Mason ”(HBO)

“ This Is Us ”(NBC)

Ganador del año pasado:“ Succession ”(HBO)

ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman - "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Jonathan Majors - "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason" (HBO)

Ganador del año pasado: Jeremy Strong - "Succession" (HBO)

ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski - “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman - “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin - “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes - “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney - “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett - “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Ganador del año pasado: Regina King - “Watchmen” (HBO)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks - “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley - “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow - “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies - “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey - “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams - “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Ganador del año pasado: Billy Crudup - “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Gillian Anderson - “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo - “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner - “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer - “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku - “Lovecraft Country ”(HBO)

Rhea Seehorn -“ Better Call Saul ”(AMC)

Ganador del año pasado: Jean Smart -“ Watchmen ”(HBO)

SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt's Creek” (Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Ganador del año pasado: "Fleabag" (Amazon Prime Video)

ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hank Azaria - “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry - “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult - “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy - “Schitt's Creek” (Pop TV)

Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy" (Hulu)

Ganador del año pasado: Bill Hader - "Barry" (HBO)

ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon - "Better Things" (FX)

Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou - "What We Do in the Shadows" ( FX)

Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

Issa Rae - "Insecure" (HBO)

Ganador del año pasado: Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag" (Amazon Prime Video)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

William Fichtner - “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén - “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy - “Schitt's Creek” (Pop TV)

Alex Newell - “Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC) )

Mark Proksch - "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Andrew Rannells - "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Ganador del año pasado: Andrew Scott - "Fleabag" (Amazon Prime Video)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lecy Goranson - “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno - “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)

Annie Murphy - “Schitt's Creek” (Pop TV)

Ashley Park - “Emily in Paris” ( Netflix)

Jaime Pressly - "Mom" (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

Ganador del año pasado: Alex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

MINISERIE

“Puedo destruirte” (HBO)

“Mrs. America ”(FX)

“ Gente normal ”(Hulu)

“ The Plot Against America ”(HBO)

“ The Queen's Gambit ”(Netflix)

“ Small Axe ”(Amazon Studios)

“ The Undoing ”(HBO)

“ Unorthodox ”(Netflix)

Ganador del año pasado: "When They See Us" (Netflix)

PELÍCULA DE TV

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: Primeras damas del gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Sylvie's Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What la Constitución significa para mí ”(Amazon Prime Video)

Ganador del año pasado:“ El Camino: Una película de Breaking Bad ”(Netflix)

ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TV

John Boyega - “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)

Hugh Grant - “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal - “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock - “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo - "Sé que esto es cierto" (HBO)

Morgan Spector - "The Plot Against America" ​​(HBO)

Ganador del año pasado: Jharrel Jerome - "Cuando nos ven" (Netflix)

ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Cate Blanchett - “Mrs. America ”(FX)

Michaela Coel -“ I May Destroy You ”(HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones -“ Gente normal ”(Hulu)

Shira Haas -“ Unorthodox ”(Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy -“ The Queen's Gambit ”(Netflix) )

Tessa Thompson - "Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Prime Video)

Ganadora del año pasado: Michelle Williams - "Fosse / Verdon" (FX)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TV

Daveed Diggs - "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson - "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott - "Hollywood" (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing" (HBO)

Glynn Turman - "Fargo" (FX)

John Turturro - "The Plot Against America" ​​(HBO)

Ganador del año pasado: Stellan Skarsgård - "Chernobyl" (HBO)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Uzo Aduba - “Mrs. America ”(FX)

Betsy Brandt -“ Soulmates ”(AMC)

Marielle Heller -“ The Queen's Gambit ”(Netflix)

Margo Martindale -“ Mrs. America ”(FX)

Winona Ryder -“ The Plot Against America ”(HBO)

Tracey Ullman -“ Mrs. America ”(FX)

Ganador del año pasado: Toni Collette -“ Unbelievable ”(Netflix)

TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Distribuido)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

"Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)

Ganadores del año pasado (empate): "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS) / "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)

COMEDIA ESPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Saty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 horas para matar” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Bienvenida to Buteaupia ”(Netflix)

“ Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything ”(Netflix)

Ganador del año pasado:“ Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' y 'The Jeffersons' ”(ABC)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre $ h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

"Tooning Out the News" (CBS All Access)