Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

E0 2021, la entrega de los Globos de Oro, que tendrá lugar el domingo 28 del presente mes, en el auditorio del hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, será un poco diferente. Habrá menos público debido a las restricciones que impone el coronavirus y todos los invitados tendrán que seguir las normas de bioseguridad.

Hoy, la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, que desde hace 78 años entrega estos premios, anunció la lista de nominados.

CINE

-Mejor película de drama



The Father, Mank, Nomadland, Promising young woman y Trial of the Chicago 7.

-Mejor película de comedia o musical​

Borat 2, Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs y The Prom.

-Mejor actriz de drama

Viola Davis, por Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Andra Day, por United States vs Billie Holiday; Vanessa Kirby, por Pieces of a woman; Frances McDormand, por Nomadland; y Carey Mulligan, por Promising young woman.

- Mejor actor de drama

Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman y Thar Rahim.

-Mejor actriz por comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova, por Borat Subsequent moviefilm; Kate Hudson, por Music; Michelle Pfeiffer, por Exit; Rosamund Pike, por I care a lot; Y Anya Taylor-Joy, por Emma.

-Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Sacha Baron por Borat 2; Lin Manuel Miranda, por Hamilton; Dev Patel, por La increíble historia de David Copperfield; Andy Samberg, por Palm Springs; y James Corden por The Prom.

-Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7; Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah; Jared Leto, The little things; Bill Murray, On the rocks; y Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami.

-Mejor actriz de reparto

Glenn Close, por Hillbilly Elegy; Olivia Colman, The Father; Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian; Amanda Seyfried, Mank; y Helena Zengel, News of the world.

- ﻿Mejor director

Emerald Fennell, Promising young woman; David Fincher, Mank; Regina King, One night in Miami; Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7; y Chloé Zhao, Nomadland.

-Mejor película Extranjera

Another Round, Dinamarca; La llorona, Francia/Guatemala; The life ahead, Italia; Minari, Estados Unidos; y Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia.

-Mejor guion​

Emerald Fennell, Promising young woman; Jack Fincher, Mank; Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7; Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The father; Chloé Zhao, Nomadland.

-Mejor película animada​

Croods: the new age, Onward, Over the moon, Soul y Wolfwalkers.

-Mejor banda sonora



Alexandre Desplat, The midnight sky; Ludwig Göransson, Tenet; James Newton Howard, News of the world; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

TELEVISIÓN

-Mejor serie de drama



The Crown, Lavecraft country, The Mandalorian, Ozark y Ratched.

-Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Emma Corrin y Laura Linney.

-Mejor actor en serie de drama

Jason Baterman, por Ozark; Josh O’Connor, por Better call Saul; Al Pacino, por Hunters; y Matthews Rhys, por Perry Mason.

-Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Schitts Creek, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great y Ted Lasso.

-Mejor actriz en serie de comedia



Lily Collins, Emily in Paris; Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant

Elle Fanning, The great; Jane Levy, Zoey’s extraordinary playlist; Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek.



Mejor actor en serie de comedia



Don Cheadle, Black monday; Nicholas Hoult, The great; Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; y

Ramy Youssef, Ramy.



- Mejor miniserie o película para TV



Normal People, The queen’s gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing y

Unorthodox.



-Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión



Cate Blanchett, por Mrs. América; Shira Haas, por Unorthodox; Daisy Edgar-Jones, por Normal People; Nicole Kidman, por The Undoing; y Anya Taylor-Joy, por The queen’s gambit.

- Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Bryan Cranston, Your honor; Jeff Daniels, The comey rule; Hugh Grant, The undoing; Ethan Hawke, The good lord bird; y Mark Ruffalo, I know this much is true.