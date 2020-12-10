GENTE

Todos los nominados y cómo ver en vivo los Game Awards 2020

Es la premiación más importante del mundo de los videojuegos y se transmitirá este jueves 10 de diciembre a partir de las 19:00

10/12/2020
Es la entrega de premios más esperada por los "gamers"
Es la entrega de premios más esperada por los "gamers"

The Game Awards (TGA), considerados la entrega de los Óscar de la industria de lo videojuegos, se alistan este año para una ceremonia totalmente virtual. Ante la crisis mundial por el coronavirus, el creador y productor del evento Geoff Keighley junto con su equipo decidieron abrir las puertas de la ceremonia al mundo a través del streaming con una transmisión virtual gratuita desde Hollywood con enlaces a Londres y Tokio.

El evento será transmitido este jueves 10 de diciembre y  para poder verlo  lo único que se debe hacer es entrar  a las  las redes de TGA. Las plataformas en las que estará disponible el livestream son YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch y en directo desde el sitio web oficial. 

 Aquí en Bolivia, la ceremonia comenzará a eso de las 19:00, pero se  recomienda conectarse unos minutos antes para no perder detalle de la transmisión.

Aquí la lista de los nominados 

Mejor juego (Game of the Year)

             Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

             DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

             Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

             Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

             Hades (Supergiant Games)

             The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

            

Mejor dirección

             Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

             Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

             Hades (Supergiant Games)

             Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

             The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

            

Mejor narrativa

             13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

             Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

             Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

             Hades (Greg Kasavin)

             The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

            

Mejor dirección de arte

             Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

             Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

             Hades (Supergiant Games)

             Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

             The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

            

Mejor música

             DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

             Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

             Hades (Darren Korb)

             Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

             The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

            

Mejor diseño de sonido

             DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

             Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

             Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

             Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

             The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

            

            

Mejor interpretación

             Ashley Johnson como Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

             Laura Bailey como Abby, The Last of Us Part II

             Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

             Logan Cunningham como Hades,

             Hades Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

            

Games for Impact

             If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)

             Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)

             Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

             Tel Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

             Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Mejor juego como servicio (ongoing)

             Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

             Destiny 2 (Bungie)

             Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

             Fortnite (Epic Games)

             No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor juego indie

             Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

             Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

             Hades (Supergiant Games)

             Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

             Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Mejor juego de móvil

             Among Us (InnerSloth)

             Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

             Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

             Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

             Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

             Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

             Destiny 2 (Bungie)

             Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

             Fortnite (Epic Games)

             No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovación en accesibilidad

             Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

             Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

             HyperDot (Tribe Games)

             The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

             Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Mejor juevo VR/AR

             Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

             Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

             MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

             STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

             The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Mejor juego de acción

             DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

             Hades (Supergiant Games)

             Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

             Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

             Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

             Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

             Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

             MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

             Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

             Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

             The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor juego RPG

             Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

             Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

             Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

             Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

             Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Mejor juego de lucha

             Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

             Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

             Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

             One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

             UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Mejor juego familiar

             Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

             Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

             Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

             Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

             Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

             Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia

             Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

             Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

             Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

             Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

             XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Mejor juego de deportes/carrera

             Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

             F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

             FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

             NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

             Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Mejor juego multijugador

             Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

             Among Us (InnerSloth)

             Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

             Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

             Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor juego debut

             Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

             Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

             Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

             Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

             Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Creador de contenido del año

             Alanah Pearce

             NickMercs

             TimtheTatman

             Jay Ann Lopez

             Valkyrae

Mejor juego eSports

             Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

             Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

             Fortnite (Epic Games)

             League of Legends (Riot Games)

             Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor atleta eSports

             Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

             Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

             Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

             Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

             Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Mejor equipo eSports

             DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

             Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

             San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

             G2 Esports / League of Legends

             Team Secret / DOTA2

Mejor evento eSports

             BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

             Call of Duty League Championship 2020

             IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

             League of Legends World Championship 2020

             Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Mejor host eSports

             Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

             Alex “Machine” Richardson

             Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

             James “Dash” Patterson

             Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

