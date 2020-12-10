Todos los nominados y cómo ver en vivo los Game Awards 2020

Escucha esta nota aquí

The Game Awards (TGA), considerados la entrega de los Óscar de la industria de lo videojuegos, se alistan este año para una ceremonia totalmente virtual. Ante la crisis mundial por el coronavirus, el creador y productor del evento Geoff Keighley junto con su equipo decidieron abrir las puertas de la ceremonia al mundo a través del streaming con una transmisión virtual gratuita desde Hollywood con enlaces a Londres y Tokio.

El evento será transmitido este jueves 10 de diciembre y para poder verlo lo único que se debe hacer es entrar a las las redes de TGA. Las plataformas en las que estará disponible el livestream son YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch y en directo desde el sitio web oficial.

Aquí en Bolivia, la ceremonia comenzará a eso de las 19:00, pero se recomienda conectarse unos minutos antes para no perder detalle de la transmisión.

Aquí la lista de los nominados

Mejor juego (Game of the Year)

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

• DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

• Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

• Hades (Supergiant Games)

• The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor dirección

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

• Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

• Hades (Supergiant Games)

• Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

• The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor narrativa

• 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

• Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

• Hades (Greg Kasavin)

• The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Mejor dirección de arte

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

• Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

• Hades (Supergiant Games)

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

• The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor música

• DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

• Hades (Darren Korb)

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

• The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Mejor diseño de sonido

• DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

• Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

• Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

• Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

• The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor interpretación

• Ashley Johnson como Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

• Laura Bailey como Abby, The Last of Us Part II

• Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

• Logan Cunningham como Hades,

• Hades Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

•

Games for Impact

• If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)

• Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)

• Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

• Tel Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

• Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Mejor juego como servicio (ongoing)

• Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

• Destiny 2 (Bungie)

• Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor juego indie

• Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

• Hades (Supergiant Games)

• Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

• Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Mejor juego de móvil

• Among Us (InnerSloth)

• Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

• Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

• Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

• Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

• Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

• Destiny 2 (Bungie)

• Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovación en accesibilidad

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

• Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

• HyperDot (Tribe Games)

• The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

• Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Mejor juevo VR/AR

• Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

• Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

• MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

• STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

• The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Mejor juego de acción

• DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

• Hades (Supergiant Games)

• Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

• Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

• Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

• Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

• MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

• The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor juego RPG

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

• Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

• Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

• Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Mejor juego de lucha

• Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

• Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

• Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

• One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

• UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Mejor juego familiar

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

• Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

• Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

• Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

• Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia

• Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

• Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

• Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

• Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

• XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Mejor juego de deportes/carrera

• Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

• F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

• FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

• NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

• Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Mejor juego multijugador

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

• Among Us (InnerSloth)

• Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

• Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor juego debut

• Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

• Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

• Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

• Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

• Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Creador de contenido del año

• Alanah Pearce

• NickMercs

• TimtheTatman

• Jay Ann Lopez

• Valkyrae

Mejor juego eSports

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• League of Legends (Riot Games)

• Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor atleta eSports

• Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

• Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

• Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

• Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

• Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Mejor equipo eSports

• DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

• Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

• San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

• G2 Esports / League of Legends

• Team Secret / DOTA2

Mejor evento eSports

• BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

• Call of Duty League Championship 2020

• IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

• League of Legends World Championship 2020

• Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Mejor host eSports

• Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

• Alex “Machine” Richardson

• Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

• James “Dash” Patterson

• Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden